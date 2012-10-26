By Janet McGurty
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 Oil refineries along the U.S.
Atlantic Seaboard braced for Hurricane Sandy on Friday, putting
in place emergency plans ahead of the storm's expected landfall
in the Northeast early next week.
Six East Coast oil refineries representing 1.19 million
barrels per day, or 7 percent of total U.S. capacity, could
potentially be hit by the deadly storm, which left 21 dead as it
passed through the Caribbean and churned northward.
The threat of the storm has boosted gasoline and heating oil
futures and cash product prices in the New York Harbor over the
past two sessions.
Forecasters say Sandy is expected to be pulled in by another
storm system moving from the west, making it come ashore in the
northeast late Monday or early Tuesday and unleashing heavy
rains, storm surges and possibly near hurricane-force winds.
Some forecasters say Sandy has the potential to be a
multibillion-dollar disaster, wreaking greater damage than last
year's Hurricane Irene, but it was too soon to tell its actual
trajectory and refiners were taking early steps to prepare.
"Both our East Coast refineries have comprehensive hurricane
preparedness procedures in place that they will implement based
on the storm track, as they did last year for Hurricane Irene,"
said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for PBF Energy.
PBF Energy owns and operates two East Coast refineries, the
190,000 barrel per day Delaware City plan and the 180,000
Paulsboro plant in Southern New Jersey, across the Delaware
River from the Philadelphia area.
Hurricane Irene, which hit the region in August 2011, caused
severe flooding and power outages all along the East Coast, and
some refinery disruptions. Phillips 66 closed its
238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey and
other refiners cut back rates but the oil industry escaped Irene
with minor, if any, damage.
Hess Corp. said on Friday it had implemented its
storm plan for its 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New
Jersey and that it would continue to watch Sandy's progress.
In addition, two other plants are potentially within the
storm's path, Philadelphia Energy Solutions's 330,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery and Delta's Monroe Energy 185,000 bpd
Trainer, Pennsylvania plant.
Oil markets are closely watching for any potential
disruptions to gasoline and heating oil supplies, as lean fuel
stockpiles of fuel in the region make the East Coast vulnerable
to price spikes, especially ahead of the winter heating season.