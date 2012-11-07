NEW YORK Nov 7 Many New York area residents still faced gasoline lines and empty stations on Wednesday, while new government data confirmed that Hurricane Sandy had not caused a shortage of gasoline - just a dearth of power to pump it.

Commercial stockpiles of gasoline in the U.S. central Atlantic, which covers four states including New York and New Jersey, slipped by only 310,000 barrels in the week to last Friday - five days after Sandy struck. That was a smaller decline than some had expected given strong demand.

"This reflects the fact that most of the stocks stayed put because electricity was out," said James Beck, lead analyst for the Weekly Petroleum Status report issued by the Energy Information Administration.

"Those stocks are basically frozen. You can't get them in or out without power," Beck added.

The data covers oil terminals, refiners and depots, but not retail tanks, many of which were shut down due to widespread power outages while others were pumped dry as motorists and homeowners with gas-powered generators rushed to fill up.

The 1.33 percent weekly decline in inventories backs up the notion that Sandy all but froze the flow of fuel through the New York harbor, the biggest and most important oil trading hub in the country. Gasoline stocks were effectively stranded at refineries, two of which remain shut, and the dozens of terminals on and near the New York Harbor.

At just over 200,000 barrels-per-day last week, gasoline imports into the broader U.S. East Coast dropped to the lowest level since the government started collecting that data in 2004.

The drop in imports, by 300,000 bpd, corresponded to losing one tanker a day, according to Andy Lipow, President at Lipow Oil Associates, LLC.

But equally noteworthy was the glut of gasoline that formed in the U.S. Gulf Coast last week, after Colonial Pipeline shut a major conduit between Gulf refiners and the northeast market. The Gulf Coast added 4.62 million barrels to its gasoline inventories last week, according to the data.

The data reflects a snapshot of inventory levels between Friday, Oct. 26, just before the storm, and Friday, Nov. 2.

The supply situation has somewhat improved since Friday after mainline power returned to the key Linden, New Jersey fuel hub, which supplies New York and northern New Jersey. Companies like Colonial Pipeline and Nustar Energy have resumed service out of their facilities at Linden and other locations within the New York Harbor energy network.

Five new oil tankers from as far as Nigeria and Finland have arrived in the New York Harbor in the last day or so and were either anchored at the port or moored at a terminal, according to live shipping data on Reuters IMAP.

Still, many gas stations were closed off in New York on Wednesday and lines were long again at stations that had supplies, while a wintry storm threatened the northeast.

Of five gas stations along a stretch of Rockaway Turnpike in Cedarhurst, just south of Kennedy Airport, none had gas Tuesday night. When one station received a delivery Wednesday morning, people lined up, holding umbrellas in one hand and gas canisters in the other while the nor'easter dumped snow on the city.

The region's second-largest refinery was still shut on Wednesday. Phillips 66's is assessing damage at its 238,000 barrels-per-day plant in Linden, New Jersey, which was flooded after the storm.

Hess Corp, a heavyweight in the northeast's energy world, on Tuesday said it is struggling to maintain adequate supplies at its New York stations with its 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey still shut.

Many Hess stations in the New York and New Jersey metro were open, using back-up generators, a company spokesperson said.

Where some saw shortages, others found opportunity. In Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood, a lone man stalked the night on Tuesday, siphoning gasoline from parked cars into plastic containers, according to a Reuters eyewitness.

It was not clear if he left enough for the owners' morning commute.