May 2 When Superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. East
Coast on Oct. 29, it inundated low-lying pump stations with silt
and seawater at the sewage treatment plant in Sayerville, New
Jersey.
As a result, sewage burst up from manholes into the streets.
In total darkness, two divers swam into about 25 feet of raw
sewage for hours at a time to fix a 6,000-pound cast iron
flow-control gate.
Now six months later, local and state officials across New
Jersey and New York hope to use $569 million of grants from the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make sure they don't
have to go through that again in future storms.
The EPA announced details of how the grants will work on
Thursday, along with guidance to states about how to apply.
Congress approved the funding in January as part of a $50.5
billion federal disaster aid appropriation.
The grants came in about $30 million less than planned
because of spending cuts under the federal budget cuts known as
sequestration, EPA regional administrator Judith Enck said in a
call with reporters.
New Jersey will get $229 million, while New York will get
$340 million, or about 60 percent of the total, she said.
About 11 billion gallons of untreated and partially treated
sewage flowed into waterways in eight states due to Sandy -
enough to flood Manhattan's Central Park 41-feet deep with
wastewater, according to a report on Tuesday from the nonprofit
research group Climate Central.
New York and New Jersey accounted for more than 94 percent
of sewage overflows from Sandy, the report said.
The EPA grants will help local governments, through their
states' revolving loan funds, finance projects to better protect
their drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities. The
funding will also create about 6,000 short-term construction
jobs, the EPA said.
At the Middlesex County Utilities Authority, which operates
the Sayerville sewage plant, officials hope to use the funds to
better protect some of its 900 horsepower pumps, which are the
size of small cars.
Those measures could include building a berm, putting in
flood gates where there are openings, and extending concrete up
the side of structures where there is now more porous brick,
according to the authority's executive director, Richard
Fitamant.
Some of the pump stations were built in the 1950s and 1960s,
when flood elevations were much lower. Eventually, those
stations may need to be relocated out of flood zones altogether
- a project that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars,
Fitamant told Reuters.
Another looming problem for the region that the current EPA
grants will not address: expensive equipment damaged by
saltwater that was cleaned and put back into use.
"The concern is that you don't get all the salt out of the
equipment," Fitamant said. "All this equipment is compromised."
The EPA money also isn't targeting repair costs. In Nassau
County on New York's Long Island, operators of the Bay Park
Sewage Treatment Plant have said they need $600 million just for
repairs - money that is ultimately expected to come from other
federal agencies.
Angela Anderson of the Union of Concerned Scientists said in
a statement that the federal government needed a broader,
nationwide plan to handle rising oceans, and that handing out
grants was "slapping a Band-Aid on a much larger problem."