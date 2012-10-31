By Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 31 Massive storm Sandy could slow
growth in the already weak U.S. economy to as little as 1
percent in the fourth quarter.
But the wide range of forecasts from analysts reflected how
hard it is to gauge Sandy's impact on such a large and
economically diverse region of the country.
A large chunk of property that was damaged as the storm
raged through New Jersey, New York and beyond will be rebuilt or
repaired, ranging from power plants and subway systems to
beachfront towns hammered as Sandy struck the shore.
The benefits of that construction activity will come mostly
next year, giving a lift to the economy, which is likely to
remain weak, and potentially making up for much of the fourth
quarter's losses.
"We'll probably lose half a percentage point in the fourth
quarter from here," said University of Maryland professor Peter
Morici. "That can drag growth down to the range of 1 percent.
Certainly a half a percentage point in the current environment
is a lot."
The U.S. economy was expected to grow 1.8 percent in the
October-December period, according to the median forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists published earlier this month.
Consensus for how much Sandy would reduce that pace of
expansion was hard to find.
"The initial impact on the economy could be quite large,"
wrote Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics, a London consultancy,
in a note to clients.
But he noted that assuming that the storm shut down all
output for the 12 affected states in New England and the
Mid-Atlantic region would "undoubtedly" overstate losses,
complicating any calculations.
In contrast, analysts from JPMorgan held their GDP forecasts
steady at 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter - at least for now.
JPMorgan said part of the impact that Hurricane Katrina had
on the U.S. economy - it slowed sharply in the quarter after the
2005 disaster but bounced back quickly - was due to damage to
fuel refineries that put pressure on the price of gasoline for
more than two months. While some refineries were affected by
Sandy, any effects on the price of gasoline were likely to be
short-lived, the bank said in a note to clients.
The wide range of estimates underscores the difficulty of
pinning down what a storm such as Sandy actually does to the
places that make up the economy and the people whose lives are
disrupted by the damage.
More than 5.7 million homes and businesses remained without
power - including a significant slice of lower Manhattan - on
Wednesday. President Barack Obama visited devastated areas of
New Jersey with Governor Chris Christie.
While Sandy has drawn comparisons to previous disasters such
as Irene, which hit the New York area last year, and Katrina,
the massive hurricane that crippled New Orleans in 2005, every
weather event has its own patterns.
Eqecat, one of the three primary firms used by the insurance
industry to calculate disaster exposures, taps a complex
historical database to estimate each storm's impact - from the
power of the winds to the angle at which the storm hits land and
the speed at which the storm system advances.
"We have this data for the past more than 100 years," said
Annes Haseemkunju, an Eqecat meteorologist.
The company estimates that Sandy caused about $10 billion to
$20 billion in total economic damages, including about $5
billion to $10 billion in insured losses. That doesn't include,
say, workers' time lost commuting to work because trains are not
running.
In comparison, Eqecat estimated last year that Irene caused
up to $3 billion in insured losses.
Factors that will boost the recovery from Sandy include the
highly developed U.S. insurance market - a stark contrast with
developing countries hit by disasters - and aid from the federal
government.
More intangibly, areas frequently hit by storms tend to
invest more in education to train highly skilled workers rather
than plowing money into vulnerable property, said Mark Skidmore,
an economics professor at Michigan State University.
A workforce with portable skills, such as in finance or the
sciences, both of which abound in the New York area, is able to
bounce back more quickly from an event like Sandy than a
population that relies on damaged manufacturing plants, he said.
Research suggests disasters can also subtly boost the bonds
of trust among colleagues and communities.
"You've got to work together to address your collective
challenges," Skidmore said.
That, in turn, helps productivity.
"People develop relationships they might not otherwise have
had."
(Additional reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jan Paschal)