Fortuna board says Penta's buyout offer price not enough
PRAGUE, June 5 Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. equities exchanges, which have been shut down since Monday due to a massive storm that ravaged the East Coast, were discussing plans early Tuesday to open markets the following day, said a source at one of the exchanges.
"Our intention remains to open for business," on Wednesday, said a source at another exchange.
PRAGUE, June 5 Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
BANGKOK, June 5 The former chairman of Thailand's Land and Houses Pcl, a real estate firm with interests in banking and the financial sector, was charged with money laundering on Monday, police said.