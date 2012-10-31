By Scott DiSavino
Oct 31 U.S. power company Exelon Corp
said Wednesday it ended an alert at the Oyster Creek nuclear
power plant in New Jersey after high water from Hurricane Sandy
returned to normal levels.
Oyster Creek, the nation's oldest operating reactor,
declared the rare "alert" Monday night after water levels at the
plant rose more than 6.5 feet (2 meters) above normal,
potentially affecting the "water intake structure" that pumps
cooling water through the plant.
The pumps were not essential to keep the reactor cool since
the plant has been shut for planned refueling since Oct. 22.
Exelon, however, was concerned that if the water rose more
than 7 feet it could submerge the service water pump motor used
to cool the water in the spent fuel pool, potentially forcing
the company to use emergency water supplies from the in-house
fire suppression system to keep the used uranium fuel rods in
the pool from overheating, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) said Monday night.
Exelon said there was no danger to public health or safety.
The plant has numerous means of keeping the water in the spent
fuel pool cool, including the use of a portable pump moved to
the water intake structure and the fire suppression system.
Exelon said in a statement on Wednesday the winds and heavy
rains generated tides 6.8 feet above mean sea level at the
43-year-old plant's water intake. But they were never high
enough to top the intake canal banks or affect operation of the
plant's equipment.
After water levels returned to normal and offsite power was
restored, Exelon said the plant exited the alert early Wednesday
morning.
The Oyster Creek alert was only the third time this year
that the second-lowest of the NRC's four emergency action levels
was triggered.
The incident at the relatively small 636-megawatt Oyster
Creek plant, which is about 60 miles (95 km) east of
Philadelphia on the New Jersey Coast, came as Sandy made
landfall as the largest Atlantic storm ever, bringing up to 90
mile per hour winds and 13-foot storm surges in the biggest test
of the industry's emergency preparedness since the Fukushima
disaster in Japan a year and a half ago.
INDUSTRY PASSES TEST
Despite the alert -- which is a serious but not catastrophic
event that signals a "potential substantial degradation in the
level of safety" -- the U.S. nuclear industry is broadly seen as
having passed the test. About a dozen alerts have been issued
in the past four years, according to NRC press releases.
The NRC said Wednesday morning it was beginning to return to
normal inspection coverage for the nuclear power plants in the
U.S. Northeast.
In addition to the event at Oyster Creek, three reactors
were shut during the storm. They were Entergy Corp's
Indian Point 3 in New York, Public Service Enterprise Group
Inc's Salem 1 in New Jersey and Constellation Energy
Nuclear Group's Nine Mile Point 1 in New York. The NRC said all
safety systems responded as designed at the plants that shut.
The NRC also said three other plants reduced power due to
the storm. They were Dominion Resources Inc's Millstone 3
in Connecticut, Entergy's Vermont Yankee in Vermont and Exelon's
Limerick in Pennsylvania. By early Wednesday, the reactors had
begun to return to full service.