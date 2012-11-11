NEW YORK Nov 11 FirstEnergy's Jersey Central
Power & Light on Sunday said it restored service to 99 percent
of its customers affected by Hurricane Sandy and the recent
Nor'easter storm, with the remaining 19,000 customers that can
receive service expected to have it by Sunday evening.
About 30,000 customers on the barrier islands and in
shoreline communities in New Jersey - some of the most
devastated after Sandy came ashore near Atlantic City on Oct. 29
- cannot be restored to service at this time due to massive
infrastructure damage in that area, the company said it a
statement.
The company said it was working with local, state and
federal officials to develop a full recovery plan for that area.
Restoration efforts included 130,000 customers who lost
power due to the Nor'easter storm that hit the U.S. Northeast
last week.
More than 1.3 million customers lost power during both
storms, and more than 8 million lost power in the region
following the storms.
FirstEnergy's 10 electric distribution companies
form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric
systems, serving customers in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New
Jersey, New York and West Virginia.