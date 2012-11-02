NEW YORK Nov 2 Without power in Manhattan since
the storm Sandy hit, Doug Block is in denial about his car. The
2003 Pontiac Vibe is in a garage on East 20th Street - a good
two blocks from the East River - and flooded, probably over the
top of its hood. Block, 59, has not seen the car yet, does not
really know what condition it is in, and he does not quite know
what to do about it.
"My wife filed a claim with State Farm, and we're waiting to
hear back from them," says Block via email. "We haven't even
been able to get in far enough to assess the damage. But we
talked to others parked near where we are, and their cars were
ruined, so we're assuming the worst."
Block, a documentary filmmaker, and his wife, a law
professor who teaches on Long Island, are now trying to rent a
car so she can get to work, but available vehicles and gas are
sparse in Manhattan.
So, for now, they wait.
While the attention after the storm has been on those with
working cars who cannot get gas, there are potentially hundreds
of thousands of flooded cars across the region. An iconic
picture of storm damage shows a whole taxi fleet in Hoboken
under water.
State Farm's car claims were up to 8,000 on Thursday
afternoon - almost as many claims as the company got for
Hurricane Irene last year, and double what the claims were the
day before. USAA, another insurer, says 4,000 auto claims have
been reported through Thursday afternoon.
By comparison, after hurricane Katrina, there were 325,000
known vehicles that were flooded, says Frank Scafidi, public
affairs director of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
This storm could yield a similar number, but not everyone
with a flooded car due to Sandy has filed a claim yet.
Captain Paul F. Beglane of the U.S. Marines is marooned on
an oil barge in a hurricane berth in Newark, New Jersey. His
truck, however, is in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and it's likely
flooded. "The waterways are closed to all but emergency traffic
and Port Newark's port security won't let any mariners on or off
our vessels while we're moored to their dock," Beglane said via
email.
TIME TO FILE
There's no particular rush for Beglane, says State Farm
spokesperson Holly Anderson, since most cars that are flooded
past the dashboard are totaled by the insurance company. The
electronics inside are just too sensitive to water, and most of
them are so expensive to fix that an older car is more
economical to just scrap.
The good news is that car owners with comprehensive coverage
are covered for water events, and likely won't face the same
sort of hurdles with insurers as homeowners who may have various
parts of coverage denied or haggled over.
Cars with minimal damage can be fixed, if they are dried out
properly. Insurers suggest having a wet car examined by a
mechanic before starting the engine. "Flooded cars are not
always totaled," according to Nicole Alley, a USAA spokeswoman.
"It depends on the water level and type of water - salt,
brackish or clean water."
The downside is that the dollar value of a totaled car may
not match up with its functional worth to a family. Block, for
instance, has a $500 deductible, and isn't expecting much cash
in return for his 10-year-old set of wheels. "It's too bad since
we loved the car and it was running fine - mostly because we put
a good amount into repairs in the past year," he says.
If you don't know what condition your car is in, like
Beglane, however, you can file a claim and get an insurance
adjustor to take a look.
And what if you can't locate your car because it floated
away? The insurance company can deal with that, too. "We won't
go look in the bottom of the ocean, but if your car floated
away, it's something that's going to be totaled out anyway,"
State Farm's Anderson says.
TROUBLE DOWN THE ROAD
The real trouble comes later, if cars that have been totaled
or have been refurbished after flooding go back on the market
without the proper disclosure.
"People who are savvy enough can pick up a salvage vehicle
and have a decent vehicle to sell, but they know it's been
flooded," sa ys Scafidi o f the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
What is supposed to happen when an insurance company totals
a car is that the title gets branded as having been flooded and
totaled. That record should be available to the public, via a
database maintained by The National Insurance Crime Bureau, or a
service like CarFax. Also, if a car has been flooded, but not
totaled, that is supposed to be noted on its records. But that
doesn't always happen.
"A seller can get a clean title from state x and sell in
state y, and that buyer is none the wiser," says Scafidi. That
is, until the car starts falling apart or growing mold.
Block says he will miss his Pontiac, but realizes how
blessed he is in the scheme of things. "Things could be better,
for sure, but they sure could be a whole lot worse," Block says.
