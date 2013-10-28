NEW YORK Oct 28 Federal officials on Monday
unveiled plans for a second round of Superstorm Sandy disaster
relief totaling $5 billion for five states and New York City,
and they pledged that the pace of spending would pick up after a
slow start.
Announced just a day shy of the anniversary of the storm's
New York-area landfall, the funds will come from nearly $48
billion in federal funds earmarked for disaster recovery. As of
August, just under a quarter of that package had been obligated
to areas hit by the storm.
"In year one, we all agreed the aid flowed too slowly,"
Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said at a news
conference. "The second year will be a lot better. The spigot is
now open."
New York State will get nearly $2.1 billion in the second
round of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development block
grant money. New Jersey will get almost $1.5 billion and New
York City another $1.3 billion. Connecticut, Maryland and Rhode
Island will also receive some of the funds.
Officials said a third tranche could be allocated by the end
of the year.
Before they can spend the money, states must draw up action
plans, subject to public comment periods, that detail how they
plan to improve infrastructure, housing and other ongoing needs
after Sandy.
As part of their plans, recipients have to lay out potential
risks from climate change.
"We must prepare our communities for the impact of a
changing climate," said HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, who noted
that 12 of the warmest years have been in the past 15 years.
Donovan was tapped by President Obama to oversee the federal
government's response to Sandy.
Congress initially authorized $50 billion for Sandy
recovery, but the automatic spending cuts that kicked in earlier
this year reduced that target to about $47.9 billion.