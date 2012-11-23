NEW YORK Nov 23 New York City will end gas
rationing at dawn on Saturday, nearly four weeks after
superstorm Sandy led to a regional fuel shortage, Mayor Michael
Bloomberg said on Friday.
The odd-even system based on license plate numbers, was
launched on Nov. 9 to help cope with fuel shortages and long
lines at gas stations after the storm. As of Friday, more than
85 percent of the city's gas stations were operational, the
mayor said in a statement.
Also on Friday, 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation
after a fire broke out in the basement of a high-rise office
building in lower Manhattan that had been without power since
the storm.
A spokesman for the city fire department said the cause of
the fire was not immediately known.
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney)