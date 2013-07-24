By Noreen O'Donnell
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 The biggest fines to date for
gas price gouging after Superstorm Sandy have been imposed on a
gasoline wholesaler in New Paltz, New York and a gas station on
New York's Long Island, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman announced on Wednesday.
Wholesaler, CPD Energy Corp., has been ordered to pay a
$50,000 penalty for charging excessive prices at six gas
stations that it owns in Westchester, Putnam and Ulster
counties, north of New York City, Schneiderman said in a
statement.
On Long Island, Mena Inter Inc., which runs a USA Petroleum
gas station in Farmingdale was ordered to pay a $23,733 penalty.
New York's price gouging law prohibits merchants from taking
unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services for
an "unconscionably excessive price" during natural disasters.
"As thousands of New Yorkers sat in line for hours waiting
to buy gasoline during the state of emergency created by
Hurricane Sandy, some crooked station owners increased their
retail prices by excessive and illegal amounts," Schneiderman
said.
The storm hit the New York area on October 29, 2012, killing
more than 200 people and causing $50 billion in damage along the
East Coast. In the days afterward, New York saw some of the
largest jumps in gas prices in state history, Schneiderman's
office said.
After the storm, CPD incurred additional costs of about 16
cents per gallon to transport gasoline to the six stations.
However, it increased prices by as much as 70 cents per gallon,
the Attorney General's Office said.
So far, total penalties and costs paid by 42 gas stations
found to have engaged in price gouging have amounted to
$287,618, according to the Attorney General's Office.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Andrew Hay)