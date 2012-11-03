* Gov't taps Strategic Northeast heating oil reserve
* U.S. waives tanker restrictions, Cuomo eases harbor regs
* Gasoline lines miles and hours long in 1970s redux
* Military to move more than 20 mln gallons of fuel to
region
* Majority of service stations without power, fuel
By David Sheppard and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 2 A third day of gasoline "panic
buying" among storm-stricken motorists in the New York area and
New Jersey prompted authorities to tap emergency oil reserves
and ordered the military to dispatch fuel on Friday, while
limited deliveries from pipelines and oil barges offered a
glimmer of relief.
Four days before the U.S. presidential election, the Obama
administration made an all-out effort to ease the crisis,
authorizing the Defense Logistics Agency to buy and deliver up
to 22 million gallons of fuel for the region, waiving a rule
barring foreign-flagged vessels transiting U.S. ports and
loaning out diesel from the Northeast heating oil stockpile.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ordered gasoline
rationing starting at noon on Saturday, an action likely to draw
comparisons with the 1970s oil crisis.
New York temporarily lifted tax and registration
requirements on tankers docking in New York Harbor, which had
just reopened to oil vessels. "There should be a real change in
conditions and people should see it quickly," New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo said.
While the shipping waivers sent benchmark New York gasoline
futures 2 percent lower, they will do little to address
the immediate obstacle to getting fuel to consumers: power
outages that shut two-thirds of the filling stations in New
Jersey and the New York City area were still hindering service
at oil terminals and refineries in the region.
While the main fuel pipeline from the U.S. Gulf Coast region
resumed shipments on Friday and a handful of oil storage
terminals began shipping fuel again under generator power, many
remained shut. The vast IMTT Bayonne terminal and storage farm,
which hosts one-fifth of the harbor's capacity, is due to reopen
sometime next week, its co-owner said.
Faced with losing another day of business, William Torrens
got up at 5 a.m. in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to queue for
fuel. The owner of All Clear Plumbing waited four hours in a
six-block line at a Sunoco station before finally getting
gasoline for his truck and home generator.
"I haven't seen something like this since I was a kid and
there was a gas shortage," Torrens said, adding that the
shortage was costing his business money.
"I can't spare a truck to sit for four hours in line. When
my guys run out of gas, they're going to have to sit."
In Brooklyn, taxi drivers hunted for fuel. Long lines formed
outside even empty stations after rumors spread that they would
soon receive fuel deliveries. Officials said the number of cabs
on the road by Friday morning was down 24 percent from last
week.
By late on Friday, motorist group AAA said that nearly half
of all service stations in New Jersey were now open for
business, up from 35 to 40 percent earlier in the day, while a
smaller number of New York City and Long Island stations had
reopened. But the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
two-thirds of service stations in the New York City area were
still without gasoline for sale.
PRICE GOUGING
Prices at the pump have remained steady despite the
shortages, AAA said, averaging just below $4 a gallon in New
York City, 2 cents lower than last week. However, on Long
Island, where only a third of all stations were working, average
gasoline prices jumped 5 cents from a day earlier.
Online, Craigslist users started offering gasoline for as
much as $15 a gallon to motorists and homeowners who did not
want to brave the lines.
There were some signs that the situation could improve as
the complex New York Harbor network of terminals, storage tanks
and pipelines was finally returning to service.
Speaking with Governor Cuomo at a press conference, Rear
Admiral Daniel Abel of the U.S. Coast Guard said that fuel
barges in New York Harbor may be allowed to pump gasoline
directly from barges into oil tanker trucks waiting on the dock.
"We're looking at creative alternatives," Abel said. "They
(can) hose the fuel directly from the barge to a truck, if they
can do that safely."
An oil tanker carrying 2 million gallons of gasoline docked
overnight in Newburgh, New York, 60 miles north of Manhattan.
Other ships were offloading cargoes in the harbor after being
stuck at anchor for the past week.
Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile (8,900-km) network that runs
from the Gulf Coast refining center up the eastern seaboard,
said late on Thursday that it had resumed fuel deliveries at its
facility in Linden, New Jersey, the terminus of the line.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the U.S.
Defense Logistics Agency would buy up to 12 million gallons of
gasoline and 10 million gallons of diesel for the area, while
the Department of Energy would lend 2 million gallons of diesel
to emergency responders in New York and New Jersey, starting as
early as Saturday.
The Environmental Protection Agency extended a waiver on
clean diesel fuel rules to cover the New York City area and
Pennsylvania, allowing them to use higher-sulfur home heating
fuel in generators and vehicles. New Jersey received similar
relief from the Clean Air Act rules earlier in the week.
SHORT ON POWER AND PATIENCE
The majority of oil terminals around New York Harbor
remained shut without power, while some were damaged in the
storm. They have gasoline in their storage tanks, but without
electricity they cannot move it to tanker trucks for
distribution.
Phillips 66 Bayway refinery in New Jersey, known as "the
gasoline machine" by oil traders, may be shut for weeks due to
flood damage, a source familiar with operations said. The
company has said that a decision on when to reopen would be made
"once all assessments are complete." A third of the region's
refining capacity was shut by the storm.
Terminal operator Buckeye Partners LP said FEMA was helping
to bring power generators to terminals. FEMA spokesman Lars
Anderson confirmed in a blog post that the agency was
"coordinating with states and the private sector to accelerate
the distribution of fuel to retail locations."
Those measures offered little comfort to people waiting in
long lines with no guarantee that supplies would last until they
got to the front of the line or that enough power would be
restored to get more stations open.
Juliana Smith, a full-time student, spent 2-1/2 hours in
line to fill two five-gallon containers on Friday, an hour more
than on Thursday. "It's psychotic," she said. "People are angry.
We have no power. No heat. We need gas for the generator and our
Ford Explorer, which is a monster."
There was "panic buying" in the region, Hess Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive John Hess said on a conference
call.
Travel through tunnels and across the three main bridges to
Manhattan was down 47 percent on Friday morning, according to
data from the Port Authority.
"This is in part due to the gasoline shortages. It's
probably also due to people staying home today - they've really
had to fight to get where they want to go over the past few
days," said New York Department of Transportation spokesman Adam
Levine.
Rumors circulated on social media about which sites had gas
or were due to get a delivery.
"I heard it on Facebook," said Manuel Ortiz, 33. He was
first in the line of more than 60 people waiting with red and
orange gasoline canisters at a station in Brooklyn.
Two police officers placed a blue barrier in front of Ortiz,
a delivery truck driver who said he had been waiting since 2
a.m. He said a fist fight had broken out when one driver tried
to cut in front of another.
"I just want the gas. I don't care how long I have to wait,"
said Ortiz.