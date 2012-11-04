NEW YORK Nov 4 The number of service stations
in the New York City area that were not in operation fell to 27
percent on Sunday, down from 38 percent a day ago, the
Department of Energy said, as the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy
stretched toward a second week.
It said a tenth of all filling stations in the region were
still unable to sell gasoline because they did not have any
supplies, the same as Saturday, while none of those it sampled
said they lacked power. It said 17 percent did not respond, down
from 24 percent on Saturday, which it assumed were shut.
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Marguerita Choy)