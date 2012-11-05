NEW YORK Nov 5 New York State Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman on Monday launched an investigation into
post-Sandy price gouging after receiving hundreds of complaints
from consumers across the state.
Schneiderman said his office has received complaints from
consumers from areas of the state hit hardest when the massive
storm struck one week ago - New York City, the Hudson Valley and
Long Island.
The largest number of complaints are related to increased
gasoline prices, he said in a statement, but consumers also have
reported possible gouging for emergency supplies like
generators, hotels raising rates due to "high demand," as well
as increased prices for food and water.