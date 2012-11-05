NEW YORK Nov 5 New York State Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman on Monday launched an investigation into
post-storm price gouging after consumers flooded his office with
complaints about jacked-up prices for everything from gasoline
to hotel rooms.
Schneiderman's announcement came as AAA, the national auto
club which tracks gas price trends, said prices in some
storm-stricken zones have risen as much as 15 cents a gallon in
the week since Sandy struck, even as the national gas price
keeps falling.
The attorney general said his office has received hundreds
of complaints from consumers in areas of the state hit hardest
by Sandy - New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.
Sandy, one of the largest storms ever to strike the U.S.
mainland, made landfall one week ago with hurricane-force winds,
wreaking havoc along a stretch of coastline from southern New
Jersey to New York's Long Island and along the Connecticut
shoreline of the Long Island Sound.
At least 113 people have died from storm-related causes in
the United States and Canada, and 1.4 million homes and
businesses remain without power. The storm has caused widespread
gasoline shortages.
The largest number of complaints are related to increased
gasoline prices, he said in a statement, but consumers also have
reported possible gouging for emergency supplies like generators
and hotels raising rates due to "high demand," as well as
increased prices for food and water.
"Our office has zero tolerance for price gouging,"
Schneiderman said. "We are actively investigating hundreds of
complaints we've received from consumers of businesses preying
on victims."
Before the storm struck the night of Oct. 29, Schneiderman's
office warned vendors in the state against price gouging for
necessary goods and services.
AAA said Monday that gas prices in New Jersey and New York
have increased over the last week in areas most damaged by
Hurricane Sandy.
The average price of gas over the last week is up about 15
cents a gallon in Long Island, 9 cents a gallon in New York City
and 7 cents a gallon in New Jersey, AAA said. That contrasts
with falling gas prices nationally. The national average is down
about seven cents over the past week.
General business law prohibits such increases in costs of
essential items like food, water, gas, generators, batteries and
flashlights, and services like transportation, during natural
disasters or other events that disrupt the market, the attorney
general said.