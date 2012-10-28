NEW YORK Oct 28 Hess Corp said on Sunday it would begin to cut rates at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

"We are taking the necessary steps to prepare our Port Reading, N.J. refinery for high winds and storm water," a company spokesperson said.

Port Reading is located on a spit of land reaching up into the southern edge of New York Harbor.