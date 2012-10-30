NEW YORK Oct 30 At one New York hospital where
backup generators failed, staff carried premature babies down
more than a dozen flights of stairs in one of the more dramatic
moments for healthcare workers during powerful storm Sandy.
Record flooding and power outages across the northeastern
United States made for a long night caring for the most
critically ill, as several hundred patients were evacuated in
New York City, day-time hospital staff slept overnight on vacant
beds and less urgent procedures were postponed.
From Maryland to Massachusetts, hospitals large and small
had prepared for the worst as the storm approached, stocking up
on supplies and ensuring backup power generators were ready. At
least 30 people were reported killed by the storm, and millions
left without power.
In its aftermath on Tuesday, many hospitals were still
limiting care to the neediest patients, canceling chemotherapy
sessions and elective surgeries and anticipating a new influx to
emergency rooms as travel conditions improved.
New York University's Langone Medical Center near the city's
East River was one of the hardest hit as eight feet of water
flooded its basement. It evacuated all 215 patients, including
critically ill infants, when its backup generator failed.
"It is a very long operation because they have to hand move
every patient. There are no elevators and some of the patients
are on the 15th floor," said hospital spokeswoman Lorinda Klein.
"All the patients have been safely transported ... the nurses
had battery-operated machinery for patients that needed that
level of care."
Nearby Bellevue Hospital also grappled with a power outage
and visitors on Tuesday were turned away at the door as many
hallways remained dark, though a receptionist assured them that
patients "are okay and have lights."
The Manhattan Veteran Affairs Hospital and the New York
Downtown Hospital, both in low-lying areas of lower Manhattan,
evacuated patients before the storm hit. Other city hospitals
picked up the slack, including Beth Israel Medical Center, where
one student nurse said nurses had stayed put at the hospital
since Sunday, with some working multiple shifts.
Dr. Adam Levine, an attending physician at Rhode Island
Hospital's emergency room, began to see patients injured in the
storm overnight.
"I treated a man who was driving and had to stop very
suddenly when a branch crashed into his front windshield," he
said. While many people tried to wait out the night with
whatever ailed them, some took the risk to drive to the
hospital. "We admitted one woman who relies on home health care
attendants and when they could not come to her she had to come
to the hospital and be admitted because there was no one to care
for her," he said.
PLUGGING UP WINDOWS
In tiny Crisfield, Maryland, on the eastern shore of the
Chesapeake Bay, McCready Memorial Hospital claims to be the
smallest hospital in the state of Maryland with only half a
dozen beds.
Situated at sea level on a tiny peninsula, the hospital
faced a 6-foot storm surge and wind-driven rain that brought
water into the building as power from the electrical main
flickered off and on.
"We're at sea level, so it doesn't take much to get right up
close. We're up high enough so water didn't enter the building
through any doors. But it did enter through some windows," said
Shane Kelley, who handles community outreach for McCready.
Kelley said staff plugged the leaking windows with towels
and used large commercial vacuums to clear water before closing
off rooms. While no new patients showed up for emergency care
during the storm, McCready had 11 emergency room visitors before
noon on Tuesday, mainly elderly people who waited out the storm
before seeking care for hypothermia and respiratory problems.
"We remained open throughout the storm. We did have to go
onto our generator several times throughout the storm. We did
lose power. At this point, we're all here as a team and able to
accept any patient who needs our help," said Kelley.
St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut,
closed its chemotherapy infusion center and other outpatient
areas and between 60 and 80 of the hospital's 2,700 staff slept
in the empty hospital beds.
Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital, both members of
the Western Connecticut Health Network, canceled outpatient
services and elective services.
The 85-bed New Milford hospital lost power and fell back on
a generator. The 371-bed Danbury hospital weathered the storm
using a cogeneration plant, which spokeswoman Andrea Rynn said
provides steam power when it needs to come off the local utility
grid.
