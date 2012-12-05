(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Cynthia Ramnarace
NEW YORK Dec 5 It took one day for Superstorm
Sandy to destroy my house. So far, it's taken more than a month
for insurance to help me get back in.
The last time I slept in my own home was Oct. 27, two days
before Superstorm Sandy slammed into my Rockaway Beach, New
York, neighborhood and poured four feet of water into my living
room, dining room and kitchen.
We're among the 330,000 people in New York waiting on
insurance settlements. Like many others, we're staying with
family. Lucky for us, we have flood insurance.
Not so lucky: While we filed our claim the night after the
storm hit, we had to wait until Dec. 1 for our adjuster to come
out and do the inspection. So when New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo chastises insurance companies for being too slow to
process claims I can say this is one smackdown I can fully
support.
Right now my floor is a concrete slab. I have no kitchen.
Half the drywall is gone. After 20 days in the dark, we finally
got power back, and last week the new furnace was hooked up.
My contractor is ready to start hanging drywall, the step
necessary for us to move back home. But until the adjuster shows
up he can't. And until that insurance check comes, we have to
continue to drain bank accounts and, soon, start leveraging
ourselves.
So far we've shelled out close to $20,000 - from our own
savings, help from family and some Federal Emergency Management
Authority (FEMA) housing assistance money.
If the cash runs out before the insurance check arrives,
we'll likely look to zero-percent interest credit cards to get
the cash we need to green-light our contractor. It's a risk
worth taking when all you want for Christmas is to have your
children sleeping in their own beds.
We first returned to Rockaway on Halloween, two days after
the storm. The water - which neighbors told us turned our
backyards into raging rapids - was gone but its evidence
remained: the squishing sound as I walked across the carpet; the
dark brown dirt line about four-feet high up on the walls; the
couch that was slightly askew; the toppled wine fridge (bottles
intact, a small grace).
We started cleaning up immediately. Everything wet went into
the trash heap, except for my wedding dress, which even though
it was soaked and stained brown, I couldn't part with, and the
sopping wet photo albums which I was hell-bent on saving.
Carpet was ripped up; walls torn down; diesel-powered
heaters brought in to eliminate any chance of mold growth. We
chose to hire a contractor to do the work, shelling out $5,000
and entering into contract for the renovation.
We had not yet heard from our insurance adjuster, had no
idea how much we'd be paid on our claim. Those worries were
second to the reality that you need to snag a good contractor
before he gets completely booked. And when you consider that
water is no problem at all compared to mold, we wrote the check
as a way to protect our property.
Many of my neighbors in Rockaway weren't able to act as
quickly as we did. If you do not have the cash to pay for a
contractor, you were doing the work yourself or waiting for
troops of volunteers, donning white face masks, to come along
and offer to break down your dry wall.
The storm was Monday; thanks to our contractor the house was
completely dried out by Sunday. We live in row houses, and
luckily my neighbors on both sides had the exact same work done.
A friend further down the block wasn't so lucky. A month after
the storm, her neighbor has yet to do the demolition work on his
home. She can see the mold growing on her side of the firewall.
Our heating and cooling system was already starting to show
signs of salt water-triggered rust so those had to go, too.
Since we couldn't move back without heat, we asked our
contractor to prioritize that job. One of his employees drove to
North Carolina to get us our furnace, boiler and central air
conditioning units for both us and our tenant at a total cost of
$12,000. The units were sold out locally.
We have a $250,000 flood insurance policy. We have
homeowner's insurance too, but as soon as you utter the word
"water" you hear "we don't cover that".
Everything regarding our reconstruction is hanging on
getting a fair flood insurance settlement. And quickly. I have a
fantasy where the adjuster comes with a check in hand. I start
to weep and initiate a group hug. I realize how delusional that
thought is, but it is indicative of how desperately I need the
insurance part of this to be sorted out.
I wish I could say my story is unique. Most people I know in
Rockaway are still not living in their homes and instead are in
rented apartments, borrowed basements and, for a time, FEMA-paid
hotel rooms. Those who have returned are doing so with the help
of space heaters as they wait for their back-ordered furnaces to
arrive or the overworked plumbers to show up.
Of those with flood insurance, many have received advance
payments and are starting to rebuild. Those without flood
insurance are in the worst state, in my opinion. They have to
wait on FEMA to approve payment for repairs; wait on New York
City's oxymoronically named "Rapid Repair" program to send a
contractor out to shore up supporting walls or fix electrical
boxes; or like us, simply wait for adjusters to do their
measuring so that we can green-light the drywall and insulation
that will ensure the house is warm enough to live in (even if it
does mean living there during construction).
We're a tired bunch. We miss home. I long for the days when
I can make a mess and not worry I'm being inconsiderate to my
host. I can't wait to turn this double mattress in for my
pillow-top king. And a long, hot bath in my own tub, the one I
used to complain about and always hated scrubbing.
Oh, to have walls - and an insurance check in hand.
