* Sandy leaves trail of destruction in Cuba
* Potential for "billion-dollar disaster" seen in U.S.
* "Frankenstorm" suggested as ghoulish nickname for Sandy
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Oct 25 Hurricane Sandy swelled into a
major threat to much of the U.S. East Coast on Thursday after
lashing Cuba with heavy rains and tree-toppling winds and
swirling through the Bahamas, U.S. forecasters said.
Strengthening rapidly after tearing into Jamaica and
crossing the warm Caribbean Sea, Sandy hit southeastern Cuba
early on Thursday with top sustained winds up to 110 miles per
hour (177 kph) that left a trail of destruction, especially in
the historic city of Santiago de Cuba.
Images on Cuban television showed downed trees, damaged
buildings and debris-clogged streets in the communist-ruled
island's second largest city, which suffered a direct hit when
the storm came ashore in the early morning hours.
"Everything's destroyed in Santiago. People are going to
have to work very hard to recover," Alexis Manduley, a resident
of the 498-year-old city, told Reuters by telephone.
According to one Cuban radio report from the city of 500,000
people, about 470 miles (750 km) southeast of Havana, at least
one person was killed in Santiago, bringing the Sandy-related
death toll to at least three, including fatalities in Jamaica
and Haiti.
U.S. government forecasters warned that much of the U.S.
East Coast could get swiped by Sandy, with flooding, heavy rains
and high winds beginning late Thursday in Florida. By early next
week - amid final preparations for the crucial Nov. 6
presidential election - the storm could hit an area of New
England where Hurricane Irene caused severe damage last year.
White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to speculate about
whether there would be any change in President Barack Obama's
campaign travel schedule because of Sandy, as he makes a
last-minute blitz to win an edge over Republican Mitt Romney in
a close race.
"The president's concern about this storm is to make sure
that citizens in potentially affected areas are aware of this
and taking necessary precaution," Carney said.
He spoke aboard Air Force One as Obama headed from Florida
to Virginia, saying the president had asked his team to hold
regular briefings with federal disaster officials as the storm
progresses.
Forecasters said the hardest-hit areas could span anywhere
from the coastal Carolinas up to Maine, with New York City and
the Boston area potentially in harm's way.
"Regardless of the exact track of Sandy, it is likely that
significant impacts will be felt over portions of the U.S. East
Coast through the weekend and into early next week," the
Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
"FRANKENSTORM"
"It's going to be a high-impact event," said Bob Oravec, a
lead forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's HydroMeteorological Prediction Center in
College Park, Maryland.
"It has the potential to be a very significant storm with
respect to coastal flooding, depending on exactly where it comes
in. Power outages are definitely a big threat," he said.
In a subsequent report, NOAA's storm-prediction center
suggested that Sandy could invite the ghoulish nickname
"Frankenstorm," due to upcoming celebrations of Halloween and
some of the freakish characteristics of the storm.
The late-season cyclone is widely expected to undergo an
unusual merger with a polar air mass over the Mid-Atlantic and
Northeast on Tuesday, essentially bringing two sources of energy
together and giving Sandy the potential to punch above its
weight as it sloshes across the U.S. coast.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the NHC said Sandy was about 125
miles (200 km) east-southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas and
packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).
It was still a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale
of hurricane intensity, but some weakening was expected over the
next 48 hours as Sandy moved through the Bahamas island chain.
High winds, rains and pounding surf are expected across
parts of Florida's Atlantic coast, with the biggest impact
lasting through Friday.
Orange juice prices rose in U.S. trading on Thursday on
speculative buying as investors bet that Sandy could damage
crops in the citrus-rich Sunshine State.
Unlike Irene, which caused billions of dollars in damage as
it battered the Northeast in August last year, Sandy is
forecast to drop below hurricane strength before making U.S.
landfall. But it will be moving slower than Irene did, likely
bringing more rain and increasing its potential for damage,
weather forecasters said.
At $4.3 billion in losses, Irene ranks as one of the 10
costliest hurricanes, adjusted for inflation and excluding
federally insured damage, according to the Insurance Information
Institute, an industry group.
"A BILLION-DOLLAR DISASTER"
Jeff Masters, a hurricane specialist and blogger with
private forecaster Weather Underground (www.wunderground.com),
said a landfall by Sandy on Monday along the Mid-Atlantic Coast
could trigger "a billion-dollar disaster."
"In this scenario, Sandy would be able to bring sustained
winds near hurricane force over a wide stretch of heavily
populated coast," he said.
Alternately, Masters said, some computer forecast models
indicated Sandy had the potential to unleash "the heaviest
October rains ever reported in the northeast U.S., Nova Scotia
and New Brunswick."
Oravec said there could be tropical-storm to hurricane-force
winds on the coast and added: "Coastal flooding will be a big
concern."
On Long Island, in the southeast corner of the Bahamas
island chain, Joel Friese, general manager of the Stella Maris
Resort, said Sandy was fierce as she cut across the island
Thursday afternoon.
"It was way stronger than we expected. The eye seems to have
passed over a good portion of Long Island from south to north.
We had winds of 100 mph from the east until the eye passed," he
said by telephone. "There are lots of downed trees and partial
to heavy roof damage on some of the buildings."
Sandy is expected to hit the United States during a full
moon, increasing the flood potential since tides will be at or
near their highest.
"There's a big potential for huge effects from the storm,"
said NOAA's Oravec.
"We can't rule out the potential for snow eventually as we
go into the week and the storm moves inland," he said.