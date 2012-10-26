(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Storm causes deaths in Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica
* Potential for "billion-dollar disaster" seen in U.S.
* Forecasters say Sandy threatens large swath of U.S. East
Coast
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, Oct 26 Hurricane Sandy pounded the
Bahamas with battering winds and rain on Friday, sweeping over
the island chain after killing 21 people across the Caribbean
and posing a menacing threat to the U.S. East Coast.
Forecasters warned the late-season storm is expected to
combine with a polar air mass near the United States next week,
potentially producing a highly unusual and potent storm that
could wreak havoc along the U.S. East Coast.
Late Thursday, Sandy weakened to a Category 1 storm as it
tore though sparsely populated low-lying southeastern islands in
the Bahamas, knocking out power and blowing off rooftops of some
homes.
Sandy's torrential rains and heavy winds were blamed for the
deaths of 21 people. The Cuban government said on Thursday night
that 11 people died when the storm barreled across the island,
most killed by falling trees or in building collapses in
Santiago de Cuba province and neighboring Guantanamo province.
Haiti's civil protection office said nine people died even
though the country did not suffer a direct hit from Sandy, and
one person was killed by falling rocks in Jamaica when the storm
struck there on Wednesday.
The Cuban deaths were an unusually high number for the
communist island which prides itself on protecting its people
from storms by ordering mass evacuations.
Winds and rains generated by Sandy were also being felt in
south Florida.
Early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sandy
was about 55 miles (90 km) southeast of Great Abaco Island in
the Bahamas and packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per
hour (140 km per hour).
Sandy is forecast to remain a Category 1 hurricane as it
continues to move over the Bahamas on Friday, sending swirling
rains and winds across several hundred miles.
In the Bahamas, government officials warned residents to
stay indoors until the storm passed. There were no immediate
reports of casualties or serious injuries.
On Long Island, in the southeast corner of the Bahamas
island chain, Joel Friese, general manager of the Stella Maris
Resort, said Sandy was fierce as it cut across the island on
Thursday.
"It was way stronger than we expected," he said by
telephone. "There are lots of downed trees and partial to heavy
roof damage on some of the buildings."
The Bahamas Electricity Corporation, which supplies power to
most of the Bahamas, said Sandy had caused power outages on
several islands.
Sandy was expected to move past the Bahamas by Friday
evening and head north off the U.S. coast.
Forecasters say Sandy is expected to be pulled in by another
storm system moving from the west, making it come ashore in the
northeastern United States late Monday or early Tuesday and
unleashing heavy rains, storm surges and possibly near
hurricane-force winds.
Weather trackers say the hardest-hit areas could span
anywhere from the coastal Carolinas up to Maine, with New York
City and the Boston area potentially in harm's way.
"There are many questions surrounding this hurricane and its
forecast, but I find it important to convey that Sandy's impacts
will be widespread, no matter the location of landfall," Jeff
Masters, a hurricane expert at private forecaster Weather
Underground (www.wundergournd.com), wrote in a blog.
He said a landfall by Sandy along the Mid-Atlantic coast
could trigger "a billion-dollar disaster."
Amid final preparations for the crucial Nov. 6 presidential
election, the storm could hit an area of New England where
Hurricane Irene caused severe damage last year.
Unlike Irene, which caused billions of dollars in damage as
it battered the Northeast in August last year, Sandy is
forecast to be a weaker storm but will be moving slower than
Irene, likely bringing more rain and increasing its potential
for damage, weather forecasters said.
At $4.3 billion in losses, Irene ranks as one of the 10
costliest hurricanes, adjusted for inflation and excluding
federally insured damage, according to the Insurance Information
Institute, an industry group.
Sandy is expected to hit the United States during a full
moon, increasing the flood potential since tides will be at or
near their highest.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks and Nelson Acosta in Havana, Tom
Brown and Kevin Gray in Miami, Susana Ferreira in
