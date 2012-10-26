* Sandy expected to blanket eastern third of U.S.
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Oct 26 Hurricane Sandy, a late-season
Atlantic cyclone that threatens to be one of the worst storms to
hit the U.S. Northeast in decades, slogged slowly northward on
Friday after killing at least 41 people in the Caribbean.
Forecasters said wind damage, widespread and extended power
outages and coastal and inland flooding were anticipated across
a broad swath of the densely populated U.S. East Coast when
Sandy comes ashore early next week.
"We're expecting a large, large storm. The circulation of
this storm as it approaches the coast could cover about the
eastern third of the United States," said Louis Uccellini,
director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's Centers for Environmental Prediction.
He stopped short of calling Sandy possibly the worst storm
to hit the U.S. Northeast in 100 years, as some weather watchers
were doing, but said Sandy was shaping up to go down as a storm
of "historic" proportions.
The late-season hybrid storm has been dubbed "Frankenstorm"
by some weather watchers because it will combine elements of a
tropical cyclone and a winter storm. Forecast models show it
will have all of the ingredients to morph into a massive and
potentially catastrophic "super storm."
On its current projected track, government forecasters said,
Sandy could make landfall on Monday night or Tuesday in
Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York or southern New
England.
In New York City, the global financial hub, officials were
considering closing down mass transit before the storm hits.
ROMNEY, BIDEN CANCEL TRIPS
Coming in the final weeks before the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 6, the storm could throw last-minute campaign
travel plans into chaos.
An aide to Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney
said he had canceled a campaign event scheduled for Sunday night
in Virginia Beach, Virginia. President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign announced that Vice President Joe Biden had
also canceled a trip to Virginia Beach scheduled for Saturday.
The Democratic incumbent was traveling to New Hampshire on
Saturday, and on Monday was due to visit Youngstown, Ohio, and
Orlando, Florida.
Craig Fugate, director of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, said he and the head of the U.S. National Hurricane
Center had briefed the president on preparations for the storm
on Friday morning.
"His direction to us again, as always, is to make sure we
are prepared to support the states and the governors dependent
upon the impacts of the storm," Fugate told reporters.
Much of Florida's northeast coast was under a tropical storm
warning on Friday, and storm watches extended up the coast
through North Carolina. Winds and rains generated by Sandy were
being felt across much of Florida, with schools closed and air
travel snarled in many areas.
Sandy weakened to a Category 1 storm as it tore though
sparsely populated low-lying southeastern islands in the Bahamas
late Thursday, knocking out power and blowing rooftops off some
homes.
Some further weakening was forecast over the next two days,
but the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said hurricane- or
tropical-force winds were still likely by the time Sandy hits
the U.S. coast.
Sandy's driving rains and heavy winds were blamed for 41
deaths in the Caribbean, where landslides and flash floods were
triggered by the cyclone.
The Cuban government said Sandy killed 11 people when it
tore across the island on Thursday. The storm took at least 26
other lives in deeply impoverished Haiti and four people were
killed in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
The Haitian dead included a family of five in Grand-Goave,
west of the capital Port-au-Prince, killed in a landslide that
destroyed their home, authorities said.
The Cuban fatalities were unusual for the communist-ruled
country that has long prided itself on protecting its people
from storms by ordering mass evacuations.
The National Hurricane Center said Sandy was about 420 miles
(670 km) south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, late on
Friday afternoon, packing top sustained winds of 75 miles per
hour (120 km per hour).
LUNAR TIDE
Sandy was forecast to remain a Category 1 hurricane as it
completed it passage over the Bahamas late on Friday, sending
swirling rains and winds across areas including Florida.
It was moving slowly, however, making its final trek across
the central and northwest corner of the Bahamas islands at 7 mph
(11 kph).
Many forecasters are warning that Sandy could be more
destructive than last year's Hurricane Irene, which caused
billions of dollars in damage as it battered the U.S. Northeast.
Uccellini said he was reluctant to make comparisons with
other storms. But he warned that a full moon on Sunday added to
Sandy's potential for destruction when it comes ashore in the
United States.
"The lunar tide peaks two days after the full moon, and
that's Monday-Tuesday, which is exactly when the storm will be
impacting the coastal areas," he said. "We'll have heavy rains
and inland river flooding is a real potential here."
Todd Kimberlain said Sandy was somewhat unique because of
its integration with the polar trough over the United States.
"We went through this same sort of thing back about 20 years
ago around Halloween in 1991 with the 'Perfect Storm,'"
Kimberlain said.
That storm, featured in a book and movie of that name,
combined several different storm systems to ravage the East
Coast.
A forecast report on Friday from AccuWeather.com predicted
"a catastrophic storm" for the Middle Atlantic and Northeast.
"It will not be a purely tropical system, with a core of
powerful winds near the center, but rather more like a
Nor'Easter, with strong winds over a larger area," the report
said.
