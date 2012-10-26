(Repeats with no change in content)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Oct 26 Virginia declared a state of
emergency on Friday, neighboring states readied utility crews
and New York City said it may shut down mass transit as
authorities along the U.S. East Coast prepared for a potential
pounding from Hurricane Sandy.
From the Carolinas to Maine, municipal authorities kept a
close watch on forecasts tracking the shifting path of the
fierce "Frankenstorm," which could come ashore Monday with heavy
rain, storm surges and possibly near hurricane-force winds.
In New York City, officials were considering closing down
bus and subway lines next week, a step taken only once before -
when Hurricane Irene slammed the city in 2011.
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, in a precautionary move,
declared a state of emergency to free up resources. He urged
residents in coastal areas to prepare to evacuate before the
storm hits and telling others to stock up on provisions needed
to get through any disaster.
"I encourage all Virginians to gather batteries, blankets,
water, canned goods and other necessities prior to the
anticipated onset of storm conditions," McDonnell said in a
statement. "We could see severe weather lasting for 48 hours or
more in the state."
The storm's likely knock on Virginia prompted Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign to cancel his
Sunday night rally in Virginia Beach.
Gusts from the storm's 550-mile (890-km) wind field were
being felt in southern Florida on Friday as the slow-moving
hurricane that killed at least 31 people in the Caribbean roared
toward the United States.
Forecasters dubbed it "Frankenstorm" because three merging
weather systems were expected to be bolted together into a
single "hybrid" super storm headed for landfall close to
Halloween, the holiday heralded by ghosts, goblins and monsters.
Utilities from neighboring inland states readied staging
areas so that crews could answer calls for help as they come in
from stricken towns and cities along the East Coast.
Con Edison in New York said it was gearing up for tidal
surges that may be worse that during Irene.
"All company personnel and field crews are preparing for
high winds, heavy rains and flooding conditions that could
wallop electric, gas and steam systems when the storm moves into
New York City and Westchester County," Con Ed said in a
statement.
The utility pressed customers to heed safety tips regarding
downed electrical wires and keeping flashlights at the ready as
well as freezers closed during power outages.
Residents offered their own storm-preparation ideas on
Facebook, Twitter and through email messages.
"I have a magnetic flashlight that adheres to the fridge.
The idea is that, in case of a sudden blackout, we can always
find the flashlight which will help us find the candles!" wrote
Linda Federico-ó Murchú of Montclair, New Jersey, in response to
a friend's Facebook request for tips.
"So, note to self: make sure batteries are fresh. Ditto
cellphones charged up," she added.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Philip Barbara)