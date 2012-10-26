* New York officials consider closing subway lines next week
* Utilities' response to any outages to be closely watched
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Governors up and down the U.S.
East Coast declared states of emergency on Friday before a
potential pounding from Hurricane Sandy, as authorities urged
residents to stock up on food, water and batteries in case the
storm lives up to forecasters' worst fears.
From the Carolinas to Maine, municipal authorities kept a
close watch on forecasts tracking the shifting path of the
fierce "Frankenstorm," which could come ashore on Monday with
heavy rain, storm surges and near hurricane-force winds.
In New York City, officials were considering closing down
bus and subway lines next week, a step taken only once before -
when Hurricane Irene slammed the city in 2011.
New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland declared
states of emergency to free up resources. The District of
Columbia also declared a state of emergency as the U.S. capital
prepared for a possible hit.
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell urged residents in coastal
areas to prepare to evacuate before the storm hits and advised
others in the state to stock up on provisions needed to get
through any disaster.
"I encourage all Virginians to gather batteries, blankets,
water, canned goods and other necessities prior to the
anticipated onset of storm conditions," McDonnell said in a
statement. "We could see severe weather lasting for 48 hours or
more in the state."
The storm's likely impact on Virginia prompted Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign to cancel his
Sunday night rally in Virginia Beach.
In Pennsylvania, officials warned about the dangers of
driving during the storm, especially over roads and bridges
already under water.
"Just a few inches of moving water can sweep away the
average car," warned the Pennsylvania Emergency Management
Agency in a statement. "Turn around, don't drown."
SUPER STORM
Gusts from the storm's 550-mile (890-km) wind field were
being felt in southern Florida on Friday as the slow-moving
hurricane that killed at least 41 people in the Caribbean roared
toward the United States.
Forecasters dubbed it "Frankenstorm" because three merging
weather systems were expected to meld into a single "hybrid"
super storm.
Utilities from neighboring inland states readied staging
areas so that crews could answer calls for help as they come in
from stricken towns and cities along the East Coast.
The utilities' response to outages caused by Hurricane Sandy
will be closely watched after they promised to correct problems
in restoring electricity lost during Hurricane Irene and last
year's freak October snowstorm - the worst outages in
Connecticut history.
Massachusetts Energy Secretary Richard Sullivan told a news
conference: "They are under strict scrutiny on their response to
this particular storm. We are expecting that the level of
service is going to be much higher."
Consolidated Edison in New York said it was gearing
up for tidal surges that may be worse that during Irene.
"All company personnel and field crews are preparing for
high winds, heavy rains and flooding conditions that could
wallop electric, gas and steam systems when the storm moves into
New York City and Westchester County," Con Ed said in a
statement.
The utility pressed customers to heed safety tips regarding
downed electrical wires and keeping flashlights at the ready as
well as freezers closed during power outages.
Residents offered their own storm-preparation ideas on
Facebook, Twitter and through email messages.
"I have a magnetic flashlight that adheres to the fridge.
The idea is that, in case of a sudden blackout, we can always
find the flashlight which will help us find the candles!" wrote
Linda Federico-ó Murchú of Montclair, New Jersey, in response to
a friend's Facebook request for tips.
"So, note to self: make sure batteries are fresh. Ditto
cellphones charged up," she added.