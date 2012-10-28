(Adds details)
NEW YORK Oct 28 New York City will suspend its
train, subway and bus service Sunday night ahead of Hurricane
Sandy, which is expected to bring strong winds and dangerous
flooding to the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said
at a news conference.
"If it turns and moves off, great. Really great. But if not
then we will be prepared for it," Cuomo said.
The service is expected to resume operations about 12 hours
after the storm ends, officials said at the news conference.
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said
service on subways will be curtailed beginning at 7 p.m. (2300
GMT). The bus network will begin shutting down within the next
two hours.
Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad will start
their finals trains by 7 p.m. from terminal locations. Stations
will close once the last trains pass through.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Caroline Humer; Editing by Eric
Beech)