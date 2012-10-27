* Sandy expected to come ashore Monday night or Tuesday
* "This is not a coastal threat alone," FEMA chief says
* Sandy may halt mass transit in New York City
* Hurricane due to arrive a week before U.S. election
(Add details, death toll and quotes)
By Gene Cherry
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C., Oct 27 Hurricane Sandy
closed in on the United States on Saturday as it threatened to
smack the eastern third of the country with torrential rains,
high winds, major flooding and power outages a week before the
U.S. presidential election.
On its current projected track, Sandy could make U.S.
landfall on Monday night or Tuesday anywhere between Maryland
and southern New England, forecasters said. Rain accumulations
of up to 12 inches (30 cm) and heavy snowfall inland are
considered likely in some areas.
As it merges with an Arctic jet stream, forecasters said
Sandy has all the ingredients to transform into a "super storm"
unlike anything seen over the eastern United States in decades.
It is a massive, slow-moving storm with tropical storm-force
winds extending across 650 miles (1,050 km). Forecasters said
its flooding impact could span multiple tides with a storm surge
of 4 to 8 feet (1.2-2.4 meters) in Long Island Sound, the
southern portion of Lower New York Bay and Delaware Bay.
"This is going to go well inland," Federal Emergency
Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Craig Fugate said.
"This is not a coastal threat alone," Fugate added, warning
of the potential for flooding in Maryland and Pennsylvania, as
well as more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow in West Virginia.
Governors in states along the U.S. East Coast declared
emergencies, with officials urging residents to stock up on
food, water and batteries.
The storm's wind field expanded on Saturday, with hurricane
force winds now extending 105 miles (165 km) from its center,
increasing the risk of downed trees and power lines, government
forecasters said.
Coastal flooding posed a major threat, particularly in
low-lying areas like New York City, the global financial nerve
center, and Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from
Washington, D.C.
That threat was described in a blog posted on Weather
Underground (www.wunderground.com) by veteran weather forecaster
Bryan Norcross as "serious as a heart attack for anybody near
the rising water."
Sandy claimed at least 59 lives as it made its way through
the Caribbean islands, including 44 people in southern Haiti,
mostly from flash flooding and mudslides, according to
authorities. Another 11 people died in Cuba, largely due to
from collapsed buildings, officials said.
Coming in the hectic run-up to the Nov. 6 election, the
storm presented a challenge to the campaigns of President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
As Sandy approached, Romney was rescheduling all of his
campaign events planned for Virginia on Sunday and flying to
Ohio instead. And Obama's campaign announced that Vice President
Joe Biden has canceled a Saturday trip to Virginia Beach.
EMERGENCY PREPARATIONS
Ahead of the election, millions of Americans are taking
advantage of early voting arrangements to cast their ballots.
State officials said they have put in place contingency plans in
case Sandy caused extended power outages or other problems that
could disrupt voting.
The White House said Obama convened a call with Homeland
Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, FEMA's Fugate and other
officials to receive a Saturday update on ongoing government
actions to prepare for the storm.
Officials said 50 to 60 million people could be affected by
Sandy, which many forecasters warn could be more destructive
than Irene, which caused billions of dollars in damage across
the U.S. Northeast in August 2011.
"People should be ready for the possibility of power outages
paired with cold temperatures. Now is the time to prepare,"
Fugate said.
In New York, authorities were considering closing down the
city's buses, subways, commuter railroads, bridges and tunnels
in preparation for the storm's arrival.
A potential shutdown could begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, when
the last commuter trains would depart, with the entire system to
be closed down by 3 a.m. Monday, officials said.
Sandy was located about 335 miles (540 km) east southeast of
Charleston, South Carolina, and packing top sustained winds of
75 miles (120 km) per hour late on Saturday afternoon, the
Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Little overall
change in strength was expected ahead of its anticipated U.S.
landfall, it said.
The storm picked up a little forward speed but was still
moving slowly over the Atlantic at 13 miles per hour (20 kph).
"There's no avoiding a significant storm-surge event over a
large area. We just can't pinpoint who's going to get the worst
of it," National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb said.
'BLOWING PRETTY HARD'
Tropical storm-force winds were being felt near the North
Carolina coast. There were tropical storm warnings for all of
the coastal portion of the state, along with about half of South
Carolina. High winds also threatened to disrupt air travel along
the U.S. East Coast.
Along North Carolina's Outer Banks barrier islands, which
jut out into the Atlantic, residents and officials said they
were taking a wait-and-see approach to the storm.
As the winds and rains increased Saturday, ferry service
between Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands on the Outer banks was
suspended due to water on Ocracoke's only highway.
"Right now it's blowing pretty hard," said Ray Waller,
manager of the Ocracoke office of North Carolina Ferry Division.
Outer Banks residents, with memories of damaging flooding
from last year's Hurricane Irene, moved vehicles to higher
ground and secured outside objects ahead of winds of more than
60 mph (96 kph) beginning Saturday night and potentially lasting
into Monday.
A buoy 225 miles (362 km) south of Cape Hatteras recorded
26-foot (8-metre) waves amid blistering wind gusts early on
Saturday, authorities said.
(Additional reporting by Tom Brown and David Adams in Miami,
Ellen Wulfhorst in New York and Sam Youngman in Washington;
Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Will Dunham)