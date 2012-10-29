Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy is moving toward Cape May, New Jersey, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The center of the storm was 55 miles (90 kms) east-southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, and its center was expected to reach the coast of southern New Jersey within the next three to five hours, the center said in an advisory at 4 P.M. EDT (200 GMT) (Reporting by Kevin Gray)