* New York City, New Jersey especially hard hit
* New York City subway tunnels flooded, homes burn
* More than 8 million in several states without power
* "The devastation is unthinkable," New Jersey governor says
* NY stock market to reopen Wednesday; transportation
snarled
By Martinne Geller and Emily Flitter and Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The northeastern United States
battled epic flood waters and lengthy power outages on Tuesday
after the massive storm Sandy pummeled the coast with a record
storm surge, high winds and heavy rains that killed at least 45
people and caused billion of dollars in losses.
Millions of people in New York City and other hard-hit areas
will spend days or weeks recovering from a storm already seen as
far more destructive that Hurricane Irene, which slammed into
the same region a year ago. One disaster
modeling company said Sandy may have caused up to $15 billion in
insured losses.
The storm killed 18 people in New York City, among 23 total
in New York state, while six died in New Jersey. Seven other
states reported fatalities.
Some 8.2 million homes and businesses in several states were
without electricity as trees toppled by Sandy's fierce winds
took down power lines.
Sandy hit the coast with a week to go to the Nov. 6
presidential election and turned its fury inland with heavy
snowfall, dampening an unprecedented drive to encourage early
voting and raising questions whether some polling stations will
be ready to open on Election Day.
New York City will struggle without its subway system, which
was inundated and will remain shut for days. Much of the Wall
Street district was left underwater but officials hoped to have
financial markets reopen on Wednesday.
Sandy was the biggest storm to hit the country in
generations when it crashed ashore with hurricane-force winds on
Monday near the New Jersey gambling resort of Atlantic City,
devastating the Jersey Shore tourist haven. Flood waters lifted
parked cars and deposited them on an otherwise deserted highway.
With the political campaign and partisanship on hold,
Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie planned to tour New Jersey disaster
areas on Wednesday.
"It's total devastation down there. There are boats in the
street five blocks from the ocean," said Peter Sandomeno, an
owner of the Broadway Court Motel in Point Pleasant Beach, New
Jersey.
Christie, who has been a strong supporter of Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney, praised Obama and the
federal response to the storm.
Obama and Romney put campaigning on hold for a second day
but Romney planned to hit the trail again in Florida on
Wednesday and Obama seemed likely to resume campaigning on
Thursday for a final five-day sprint to Election Day.
Obama faces political danger if the government fails to
respond well, as was the case with predecessor George W. Bush's
botched handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Obama has a
chance to show that his administration has learned the lessons
of Katrina and that he can lead during a crisis.
NEW YORK UNDER WATER
Sandy brought a record storm surge of almost 14 feet (4.2
meters) to downtown Manhattan, well above the previous record of
10 feet (3 meters) during Hurricane Donna in 1960, the National
Weather Service said.
The storm forced New York City to postpone its traditional
Halloween parade, which had been set for Wednesday night in
Greenwich Village and threatened to disrupt Sunday's New York
City marathon.
The lower half of Manhattan went dark when surging seawater
flooded a substation and as power utility Consolidated Edison
shut down others pre-emptively. Some 250,000 customers lost
power.
Fire ravaged the Breezy Point neighborhood in the borough of
Queens, destroying 110 homes and damaging 20 while destroying
still more in the nearby neighborhood of Belle Harbor.
Remarkably, no fatalities were reported.
"To describe it as looking like pictures we've seen of the
end of World War Two is not overstating it," New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg said after touring the area. "The area was
completely leveled. Chimneys and foundations were all that was
left of many of these homes."
Hospitals closed throughout the region, forcing patients to
relocate and doctors to carry premature babies down more than a
dozen flights of stairs at one New York City facility.
While some parts of the city went unscathed, neighborhoods
along the East and Hudson rivers bordering Manhattan were
underwater and expected to be without power for days, as were
low-lying streets in Battery Park near Ground Zero, where the
World Trade Center stood before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
"I'm lucky to have gas; I can make hot water. But there is
no heating and I'm all cold inside," said Thea Lucas, 87, who
lives alone in Manhattan's Lower East Side.
DESTRUCTION THROUGHOUT REGION
Airlines canceled more than 18,000 flights, though two of
the New York City area's three major airports planned to reopen
with limited service on Wednesday.
Cellphone service went silent in many states and some
emergency call centers were affected.
Some cities like Washington, Philadelphia and Boston were
mostly spared but he storm reached as far inland as Ohio and
parts of West Virginia were buried under 3 feet (1 meter) of
snow, a boon for ski resorts that was one of the storm's few
bright spots.
The western extreme of Sandy's wind field buffeted the Great
Lakes region, according to Andrew Krein of the National Weather
Service, generating wind gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) on the
southern end of Lake Michigan and up to 35 mph (56 kph) Chicago.
In Cleveland, buildings in the city's downtown area were
evacuated due to flooding, police said. Winds gusting to 50 mph
(80 kph) brought down wires and knocked out power to homes and
business. City officials asked residents to stay inside and for
downtown businesses to remained closed for the day.
Amid the devastation there was opportunity. Snowmakers at
Snowshoe Mountain in the mountains of West Virginia had their
equipment running at full speed on Tuesday, taking advantage of
the cold temperatures to build the 24-30 inch (61-76 cm) base
they need to open for skiing by Thanksgiving.
"There are snowmakers out there making snow in what was a
hurricane and blizzard," said Dave Dekema, marketing director
for the resort, which received a foot-and-a-half (45 cm) of
snow, with another foot or two (30 to 60 cm) expected.
The resort's phones, email account and Facebook pages were
"going crazy," Dekema said, with avid skiers and snowboarders
wondering if there was any chance of getting out on the mountain
this weekend. He said that was unlikely.