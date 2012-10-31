* Obama to tour damaged areas in New Jersey
* Financial markets set to reopen
* Kennedy, Newark airports to offer limited flights
By Martinne Geller and Emily Flitter and Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Millions across the U.S.
Northeast stricken by massive storm Sandy will attempt to resume
their normal lives on Wednesday as companies, markets and
airports reopen despite grim projections of power and mass
transit outages around New York for several more days.
With six days to go before the Nov. 6 elections, President
Barack Obama will visit flood-ravaged areas of the New Jersey
shore, where the storm of historic proportions made landfall on
Monday. As his guide, he will have Republican Governor Chris
Christie, a vocal backer of presidential challenger Mitt Romney
who has nevertheless praised Obama and the federal response to
the storm.
Leaders at all levels had immense amounts of work to do to
bring a semblance of normality back to the densely populated
Eastern Seaboard.
Sandy, which killed 40 people in the United States, pushed
inland by dumping several feet of snow in the Appalachian
Mountains, more than 8.2 million homes and businesses remained
without electricity across several states as trees toppled by
fierce winds tore down power lines.
Subway tracks and commuter tunnels under New York City,
which carry several million people a day, were under several
feet of water. The lower half of Manhattan remained without
power after a transformer explosion at a Con Edison substation
Monday night.
Hit with a record storm surge of nearly 14 feet of water,
New York City likely will struggle without subways for days,
authorities said. Buses were operating on a limited basis and
many residents were walking long distances or scrambling to grab
scarce taxi cabs on the streets.
Assessing the damage, officials with New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority said they would release a timetable of
their recovery plans sometime on Wednesday.
Despite much of the city's financial district being damaged
by flooding, officials planned to reopen financial markets on
Wednesday as well. How much activity could take place remained
to be seen, however, as many workers may be unlikely to get to
work without subways and commuter railroads from the suburbs.
Christie took a helicopter tour of the Jersey shore on
Tuesday and saw boats adrift, boardwalks washed away, roads
blocked by massive sand drifts and other destruction. He stopped
in the badly damaged resort towns of Belmar and Avalon.
"I was just here walking this place this summer, and the
fact that most of it is gone is just incredible," he said at one
stop.
Christie said it could be seven to 10 days before power is
restored statewide. He also said residents could not yet return
to homes on the shore's battered barrier islands.
WAITING FOR RESCUE
Obama faces political danger if the government fails to
respond well, as was the case with his predecessor George W.
Bush's botched handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Thousands of residents of Hoboken, New Jersey, just across
the Hudson River from Manhattan, were stranded in their homes
due to flooding, the mayor said.
"We have, probably, about 20,000 people that still remain in
their homes, and we're trying to put together an evacuation
plan, get the equipment here," Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer told
MSNBC television.
The remains of Hurricane Sandy slowed to 8 mph (13 kph) over
Pennsylvania, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph)
and was expected to continue north toward western New York and
Canada, the National Weather Service said.
The slowed pace meant it was dumping a lot of snow on the
Appalachian Mountains, with nearly 30 inches recorded in Red
House, Maryland.
Blizzard warnings and coastal flood warnings for the shores
of the Great Lakes were in effect. The western extreme of
Sandy's wind field generated gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) on
the southern end of Lake Michigan and up to 35 mph (56 kph) in
Chicago, the weather service said.
The storm killed 22 people in New York City, among 27 total
in New York state, while six died in New Jersey. Seven other
states reported fatalities. One disaster modeling company said
Sandy may have caused up to $15 billion in insured losses.
Sandy hit the East Coast with a week to go to the Nov. 6
presidential election, dampening an unprecedented drive to
encourage early voting and raising questions whether some
polling stations will be ready to open on Election Day.
Obama and Romney put campaigning on hold for a second day on
Tuesday, but Romney planned to hit the trail in Florida on
Wednesday and Obama seemed likely to resume campaigning on
Thursday.
BROADWAY IS BACK
Sandy became the biggest storm to hit the United States in
generations when it crashed ashore with hurricane-force winds on
Monday near the New Jersey gambling resort of Atlantic City.
Two of the area's major airports - John F. Kennedy
International in New York and Newark Liberty International -
planned to reopen with limited service on Wednesday.
New York's LaGuardia Airport, the third of the airports that
serve the nation's busiest airspace, was flooded and remained
closed.
Nearly 19,000 flights have been canceled since Sunday,
according to flight tracking service FlightAware.com.
On Broadway, the Theater League announced that most shows
would resume performances on Wednesday. Shows had been canceled
since Sunday due to the storm.
Sandy forced New York City to postpone its traditional
Halloween parade, which had been set for Wednesday night in
Greenwich Village.