* Limited train service returns in New York
* Rescuers search house-to-house in coastal towns
* Obama to return to campaign trail
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 1 New Yorkers awoke to the rumble
of subway trains for the first time in four days on Thursday in
one sign of recovery from Sandy's devastating blow. But
elsewhere in the storm-struck U.S. Northeast, gasoline shortages
persisted and emergency teams struggled to reach the worst hit
areas and restore power to millions of people.
At least 76 people in North America died in superstorm
Sandy, which rampaged through the U.S. Northeast on Monday
night, and officials said the count could still rise as rescuers
searched house-to-house through coastal towns.
After a three-day hiatus, President Barack Obama was to
return to the campaign trail, boosted in his re-election bid by
a resounding endorsement of his leadership from the Republican
governor of New Jersey.
The Democratic incumbent, tied in polls with Mitt Romney
ahead of Tuesday's election, begins a two-day trip to the swing
states of Colorado, Ohio and Nevada while his Republican
challenger travels to Virginia.
Obama viewed flooded and sand-swept neighborhoods of New
Jersey on a helicopter tour of the state with Republican
Governor Chris Christie on Wednesday.
"The entire country's been watching. Everyone knows how hard
Jersey has been hit," Obama told residents at an evacuation
shelter in the town of Brigantine.
In New York, limited train service returned on some train
and subway lines, but more than half of the gas stations in the
city and neighboring New Jersey remained shut due to power
outages and depleted fuel supplies. Even before dawn, long lines
formed at gas stations that were expected to open.
Sandy started as a late-season hurricane in the Caribbean,
where it killed 69 people, before smashing ashore in the United
States with 80 mph (130 kph) winds. It stretched from the
Carolinas to Connecticut and was the largest storm by area to
hit the United States in decades.
Towns along the New Jersey shore took much of the brunt.
Homes were flooded, boardwalks were washed away and gas mains
ruptured.
The extent of destruction in the New York City borough of
Staten Island became clearer on Thursday, where whole houses
were picked up off their foundations. Some 34 people were killed
in New York City, a police spokesman said on Thursday, 15 of
them in Staten Island, nine in Queens, seven in Brooklyn and
three in Manhattan.
Matthew Gessler of Brooklyn went to Breezy Point, a New York
neighborhood where fire destroyed 111 homes, to inspect damage
to his mother's house.
"Where the fire happened, you could honestly take that
picture and say it was somewhere in the Middle East, like in
Afghanistan, and no one would doubt you at all," Gessler said.
'NORMAL'
In Jersey City, across the Hudson River from New York,
drivers negotiated intersections without the aid of traffic
lights. Shops were shuttered and lines formed outside pharmacies
while people piled sodden mattresses and furniture along the
side of the roads. The city has issued a curfew on people and
businesses as well as a driving ban from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
New Yorkers faced an easier commute than Wednesday as the
subway system resumed limited operations. But four of the seven
subway tunnels under the East River remained flooded and there
was no service in Manhattan below 34th Street, where the power
is still out.
Subway rides were free as authorities encouraged commuters
to use mass transit rather than drive. Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and state Governor Andrew Cuomo said private cars must carry at
least three people in order to enter New York, after the city
was clogged by traffic on Wednesday.
The New York Stock Exchange, running on generator power
after the first weather-related two-day closure since an 1888
blizzard, reopened on Wednesday. S&P 500 index
futures were down slightly before the market opened on Thursday.
MARATHON BACK ON TRACK
LaGuardia airport in New York was scheduled to reopen on
Thursday with limited service. John F. Kennedy and Newark, New
Jersey, airports reopened with limited service on Wednesday.
Preparations went ahead for the New York Marathon on Sunday,
but Thursday's National Basketball Association season-opening
game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets was
postponed.
Sandy was likely to rank as one of the costliest storms in
U.S. history. One disaster-modeling firm said Sandy may have
caused up to $15 billion in insured losses.
About 6 million homes and businesses in 15 U.S. states were
without power on Wednesday, down from a high of nearly 8.5
million, which surpassed the record 8.4 million customers who
went dark from last year's Hurricane Irene.
On Wednesday, Christie issued an executive order moving
Halloween celebrations in New Jersey to Monday and Wednesday's
Halloween parade through New York's Greenwich Village was
postponed as well.