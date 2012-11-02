* Tempers flare at long lines for gasoline
* Anger over decision to go ahead with marathon
* Human and economic costs mounting; death toll rises to 102
By Emily Flitter and Chelsea Emery
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Frustration grew for superstorm
Sandy's victims in the U.S. Northeast on Friday, many of whom
were left with no power, no gasoline and little information
about when their shattered lives might return to normal.
While Manhattan prepared to host the annual New York City
Marathon on Sunday, acute gasoline shortages in the city's
storm-battered outer boroughs and New Jersey led to long lines
and short tempers.
Tankers finally began entering New York Harbor on Thursday,
and a tanker carrying 2 million barrels of gasoline arrived at 2
a.m. (0600 GMT) on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Sandy, which brought a record storm surge to coastal areas,
killed at least 102 people after slamming into the U.S.
Northeast on Monday. Forty-one died in New York City, about half
of them in Staten Island, which was overrun by a wall of water.
Starting before dawn on Friday, long lines of cars snaked
around gasoline stations around the area in scenes reminiscent
of the energy shortage of the 1970s.
"The police are stopping people who are trying to cut in the
line," said Steven Golub, 53, an attorney who waited in line for
hours at a Manhattan gas station. "There's no gas anywhere else.
There was a guy with diplomatic plates who tried to cut in the
line and one of the cab drivers complained so the police
actually stopped him."
Police were in place at many spots to keep the peace between
furious, frustrated drivers. In one instance, a man who
attempted to cut in line was charged with threatening another
driver with a gun on Thursday in the borough of Queens.
"When people cut the line, people are about to stone them,"
said Chris Allegretta, who had stood in line for 90 minutes with
a gas can at a filling station in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.
Less than 40 percent of all gas stations in New York City,
Long Island and New Jersey operated on Thursday
because of a combination of power outages and constricted
supplies after the storm devastated the energy industry's
ability to move fuel into and around the New York City region.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano and
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Richard
Serino planned to visit Staten Island on Friday amid angry
claims by some survivors that the borough had been ignored.
'THEY FORGOT ABOUT US'
President Barack Obama, locked in a tight race with
Republican challenger Mitt Romney, has so far received praise
for his handling of storm relief. But scenes of angry storm
victims could affect the U.S. political campaign with Election
Day four days away.
"They forgot about us," said Theresa Connor, 42, describing
her Staten Island neighborhood as having been "annihilated."
"And Bloomberg said New York is fine. The marathon is on," she
said, referring to Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Rising seawater flooded lower Manhattan, much of which still
lacked power and subway service on Friday, while midtown and
uptown Manhattan were close to normal.
Fury has been escalating throughout New York at Bloomberg's
decision to proceed with the marathon on Sunday, vowing the
event - which attracts more than 40,000 runners - would not
divert any resources storm victims.
"I just walked past four huge generators. Those could be put
to use for people who need them," said Marjorie Dial, a tourist
from Oregon who was shocked to see the generators in Central
Park, where the marathon finishes. "What they've discovered on
Staten Island should have been the tipping point - the bodies."
New York City Councilman James Oddo said on his Twitter
account: "If they take one first responder from Staten Island to
cover this marathon, I will scream."
More than 3.7 million homes and businesses along the U.S.
East Coast remained without power on Friday.
While power was expected to be returned throughout Manhattan
by Saturday, it could be another week or more in suburbs and
more distant towns along the coast.
Cuomo directed the New York National Guard to deploy an
additional 600 troops to help restore the grid in Westchester
and Rockland counties, suburbs north of New York City.
Forecasts for colder temperatures only added to the tension,
since many in New Jersey and elsewhere have been using
fuel-powered generators to run lights and heaters while waiting
for utilities to repair downed power lines.
Disaster modeling company Eqecat estimated Sandy caused up
to $20 billion in insured losses and $50 billion in economic
losses, double its previous forecast. New York
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli estimated economic losses of $15
billion to $18 billion in New York state alone.
At the high end of the range, Sandy would rank as the fourth
costliest U.S. catastrophe, according to the Insurance
Information Institute, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Sandy started as a late-season hurricane in the Caribbean,
where it killed 69 people, before smashing ashore in the United
States with 80-mile-per-hour (130-kph) winds. It stretched from
the Carolinas to Connecticut and was the largest storm by area
to hit the United States in decades.