* Gas lines reminiscent of shortage in 1970s
* Marathon canceled after complaints from residents
* Human and economic costs mounting; death toll at 102
By Edith Honan and Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Frustration grew on Friday for
residents of U.S. Northeast states hit by superstorm Sandy as
the death toll reached 102, millions were still without power
and tempers frayed at a lack of fuel and guidance on when life
might return to normal.
New York City canceled its annual marathon in the face of
rising criticism of a previous decision to go ahead with the
race on Sunday as the search for bodies continued in devastated
communities from New York's Staten Island to New Jersey seaside
towns.
Sandy, which brought a record storm surge to coastal areas,
slammed into the U.S. Northeast on Monday. Forty-one died in New
York City, about half of them in Staten Island, which was
overrun by a wall of water.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he had spoken to the
father of two boys, aged 2 and 4, who were swept from their
mother's arms as she tried to escape rising waters on Staten
Island. Their father is a sanitation worker and was helping the
city respond to the storm when it happened, Bloomberg said.
"It just breaks your heart to even think about it,"
Bloomberg said on Friday. "While life in much of our city is
getting back to normal, for New Yorkers that have lost loved
ones, the storm left a wound that I think will never heal."
Sandy started as a late-season hurricane in the Caribbean,
where it killed 69 people before smashing ashore in the United
States with 80-mile-per-hour (130-kph) winds. It stretched from
the Carolinas to Connecticut and was the largest storm by area
to hit the United States in decades.
In Brooklyn's Coney Island, home to a large Russian
immigrant community, Anna Ladd's basement still held sea water
and she was without power and gas. Ladd, 62, has applied to the
Federal Emergency Management Agency for help but was wary of
what aid, if any, she would receive.
"We have a saying in Russia - when someone promises
something, you have to wait three more years until they
deliver," she said.
'IT'S A CATASTROPHE'
Acute gasoline shortages led to long lines and short
tempers. Tankers were entering New York Harbor again and a
tanker carrying 2 million barrels of gasoline arrived at 2 a.m.
(0600 GMT) on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Starting before dawn on Friday, long lines of cars snaked
around gasoline stations in the area, in scenes reminiscent of
the energy shortage of the 1970s.
"It's a catastrophe," said Anthony Ennab, a 21-year-old
student, as he waited in line at a Staten Island gas station
with a container. "If I had an emergency, I would have no gas."
Police were in place at many spots to keep the peace between
furious, frustrated drivers. In one instance, a man who
attempted to cut in line was charged with threatening another
driver with a gun on Thursday in the borough of Queens.
But Fernando Costa, 66, who has driven a yellow New York
City taxi for 40 years, just shrugged his shoulders at the fuss.
"What can I do?" said Costa, who had been waiting in a line
at a Manhattan gas station for several hours. "Eventually the
city will recover. This is not the first crisis - the September
11 attack, blackouts, snowstorms. You get used to it."
Less than 40 percent of all gas stations in New York City,
Long Island and New Jersey operated on Thursday
because of a combination of power outages and constricted
supplies after the storm devastated the energy industry's
ability to move fuel into and around the New York City region.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano and
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Richard
Serino visited Staten Island on Friday amid angry claims by some
residents that the borough had been ignored.
"A lot of people are hurting and we want to work through the
next days and hours to get people on their feet as quickly as
possible," Napolitano told reporters.
President Barack Obama, locked in a tight race with
Republican rival Mitt Romney, has so far received praise for his
handling of storm relief. But scenes of angry victims could
affect the political campaign with Election Day four days away.
More than 3.5 million homes and businesses along the U.S.
East Coast remained without power on Friday.
'FORGOTTEN PEOPLE'
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg canceled the marathon,
which was expected to draw more than 40,000 runners, after
mounting criticism from residents who said the city should be
focused on recovery efforts.
Michael Cremer, 45, a benefits consultant, said the marathon
had become a "symbol of insensitivity" to Staten Island.
"Staten Islanders feel like the forgotten people," Cremer
said before the cancellation was announced. "The thing about the
marathon is just mind-boggling and people here are just
extremely angry ... The insensitivity of Mayor Bloomberg is just
unbelievable. We're one of the five boroughs. We're not a little
town in upstate New York."
However, Frankie Abraham Kibret, 39, from Jersey City, said
the marathon should go ahead. "You don't give up, that's New
York," he said from behind the counter of his family's
blacked-out deli in Manhattan's West Village.
Rising seawater flooded lower Manhattan, much of which still
lacked power and subway service on Friday, while midtown and
uptown Manhattan were close to normal. Power was expected to be
returned throughout Manhattan by Saturday but it could be a week
or more in suburbs and more distant towns along the coast.
Cuomo directed the New York National Guard to deploy an
additional 600 troops to help restore the grid in Westchester
and Rockland counties, suburbs north of New York City.
Forecasts for colder temperatures only added to the tension,
since many in New Jersey and elsewhere have been using
generators to run lights and heaters while waiting for utilities
to repair downed power lines.
Disaster modeling company Eqecat estimated Sandy caused up
to $20 billion in insured losses and $50 billion in economic
losses, double its previous forecast. New York
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli estimated economic losses of $15
billion to $18 billion in New York state alone.
At the high end of the range, Sandy would rank as the fourth
costliest U.S. catastrophe, according to the Insurance
Information Institute, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and Hurricane Andrew in 1992.