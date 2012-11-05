* Millions struggle with lengthy journeys to and from work
* Mayor warns of housing crisis for tens of thousands
* Cold forecast with new storm bearing down on the region
* On eve of election, fears that polling could be disrupted
By Daniel Trotta and Philip Barbara
NEW YORK/BELMAR, N.J., Nov 5 Commuters battled
unruly crowds and snarled traffic to return to work Monday, a
week after superstorm Sandy devastated the U.S. Northeast, as
authorities scrambled to clear debris ahead of more bad weather
and put special measures in place to ensure residents could vote
in Tuesday's presidential election.
Many of Sandy's victims were still suffering, and living
conditions were harsh for tens of thousands of people unable to
return to their homes. Some 1.4 million homes and businesses
were due to endure another night of near-freezing temperatures
without power or heat.
The devastation could also send ripples through Tuesday's
presidential election, with President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney locked in a close race.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers
would be able to vote in any polling place - instead of just
their assigned location - by presenting an affidavit, while in
New Jersey storm-affected residents will be designated as
overseas voters, allowing them to submit an absentee vote by fax
or email.
An exhausted region now faces the prospect of a new storm. A
strong "Nor'easter" was forecast to bring freezing temperatures
and more rain and wind by the middle of the week, possibly
flooding coastal areas that have yet to recover from Sandy.
"A 60-mile-an-hour wind with a street filled with all sorts
of personal belongings and glass and fixtures, you could have a
lot of dangerous material flying around," Cuomo said. "This
storm on any other given day I don't think would have been life
threatening. In this situation it's serious."
Cuomo also ratcheted up his criticism of the state's power
companies. "The progress is unacceptable. To say that I am
angry, to say that I am frustrated, disappointed, would be the
understatement of the decade," he said.
The U.S. death toll rose to at least 113, and thousands of
homes were destroyed or damaged by the gigantic storm, which
slammed into the U.S. East Coast a week ago, bringing a record
storm surge that flooded low-lying areas with seawater.
Hurricane Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean before
turning its 80 mph (130 kph) winds on the United States. More
than 217,000 people have registered for assistance from the U.S.
Federal Emergency Management Agency and about $199 million in
has been provided, FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said.
With the ground in coastal New Jersey towns still saturated
with ocean water, officials feared the Nor'easter could flood
them again.
In Belmar, Lake Como and Spring Lake, they were taking the
precaution of pumping three lakes in these towns nearly to the
bottom so groundwater would leak into them and lawns could
better absorb the rain.
"By draining the lakes, we're lowering the water table in
the neighborhoods around them," Mayor Matt Doherty of Belmar
said on Monday. "We did this last year with Hurricane Irene and
we found it made a difference."
Further help to disaster victims should be on its way from
New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen and other music stars who
raised $23 million from a benefit concert on network television.
SCHOOL IN SESSION
Most of New York City's 15,070 schools reopened but 57
suffered structural damage and needed to be relocated, 19 lacked
power and another 16 were closed because they were being used as
shelters, education officials said.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg appointed a director of housing
recovery operations to assist the 30,000 to 40,000 people in
need of shelter.
"We cannot call our recovery complete until every New Yorker
has a place to call home again," said Brad Gair, a former FEMA
senior official.
Some 750 construction workers resumed rebuilding at the World
Trade Center site known as "Ground Zero" since the attacks of
Sept. 11, 2001. Sandy's record storm surge caused the Hudson
River to pour into the Sept. 11 memorial and museum and
temporarily stopped construction on two skyscrapers that have
nearly topped out.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman launched
an investigation into post-Sandy price gouging after receiving
hundreds of complaints from consumers across the state.
Consumers have reported possible gouging for gasoline,
emergency supplies such as generators, hotels raising rates due
to "high demand," and increased prices for food and water,
Schneiderman's office said in a statement. New York state has an
anti-gouging law that prohibits merchants from selling goods at
an "unconscionably excessive price" following disasters.
NIGHTMARE COMMUTE
With sizeable legs of the region's public transportation
network still hobbled by storm damage, people stood for an hour
or more on train platforms or street corners in New Jersey, Long
Island and Connecticut waiting for trains and buses, only to
find many of them too crowded to board.
Service on many rail and bus lines was reduced, and the New
York City subway was running at about 80 percent of its normal
service. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York
appealed to commuters on the Long Island Rail Road to delay
travel until after the evening rush hour to avoid overcrowding.
The commute from New Jersey was particularly trying.
As a Northeast Corridor Line train on the New Jersey Transit
network pulled into Newark, passengers wondered aloud how the
hundreds of people who crowded the platform would squeeze into
the already-packed train.
Federal agencies were trying to secure about 350 buses to
alleviate the nightmare commute from New Jersey to Manhattan.
Those who chose to drive had to brave long lines at the pump
before joining the traffic jams. Service stations lacked
electricity or gasoline due to disruptions in the fuel chain.
"It's not pretty," said Sal Risalvato, executive director of
the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store Automotive
Association.
"We've got about 80 percent of the gas stations in the
northern part of the state that don't have either electricity or
gas. I've got guys that have electricity, but they don't have
any gas left and I've got a lot of people that have gas in the
ground but no electricity," he said.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie imposed gasoline
rationing, while some New Jerseyans took to hiring school
children to stand in line with gas cans.
In Maplewood, New Jersey, middle schooler Liam Kafrissen,
13, leapt at the $20 offer while staying home on his sixth
canceled day of school.
Pulling a little red wagon with three gas cans totaling 5.75
gallons (21.8 liters), Kafrissen smiled on his second trip back
from the Delta gas station close to his school, still shut
without power.
"And I'm still in my pajamas!" he said.