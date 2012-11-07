* Voters encounter delays, confusion at the polls
* N.J. towns order evacuation as new storm system approaches
* NYC beaches, parks ordered closed; nursing homes evacuated
By Daniel Trotta and Sharon Reich
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The aftermath of Superstorm
Sandy created chaos and long lines at voting stations in the
U.S. Northeast on Tuesday while officials braced for a new storm
due to batter the region on Wednesday.
The former hurricane that walloped New York and New Jersey
eight days ago continued to create misery for the thousands who
lost their homes and 900,000 households and businesses that
remained without power.
Voters casting ballots for the U.S. president endured
confusion at makeshift polling stations. In New York City's
Rockaways, a badly damaged barrier island community facing the
Atlantic, people whose homes were damaged or lacked power went
to vote in a tent.
"This is OK," said voter Alex Valger, comparing the polling
place to near-freezing temperatures at home. "You ever try to
sleep in a house where there is no heating control and the
temperature outside is 34 (Fahrenheit)?"
In Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood, still far from
recovered from Sandy's onslaught, voting had to be relocated
from one school to another that lacked handicap access.
At least two voters had to be carried up the 17 steps, said
Sally Stein, the polling place coordinator. Election board
officials also made them relocate to another room halfway
through the day because they considered the first room a fire
hazard.
"I'm very disgusted today, very disgusted," Stein said.
Still crawling out the devastation of Sandy, the region
braced for a smaller but powerful storm, a Nor'easter due to
bring 60 mile-per-hour (95 km-per-hour) winds and a mix of rain
and snow on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures could dip toward freezing or below, and the
National Weather Service issued high wind and coastal flood
warnings.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered the evacuation
of hundreds of nursing home residents and people living in
low-lying areas such as the storm-ravaged Rockaways and Staten
Island. Parks and beaches were to be closed during the storm.
The evacuation order affected more than 600 people at four
health care centers operating on generators in the Rockaways in
addition to private homes in the Rockaways and south shore of
Staten Island, the borough where 22 people died out of the 40
that Sandy killed in New York City.
"A Nor'easter storm surge could compromise their generators,
putting elderly residents at risk," Bloomberg said.
On the devastated Jersey Shore, a summer tourist haven where
Sandy's storm surge swallowed whole neighborhoods and pushed
entire homes across the street, the town of Brick issued a
mandatory evacuation order for waterfront neighborhoods. The
township of Middletown also ordered evacuations.
Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean before it moved
north, combined with a strong North Atlantic system, and roared
ashore on the New Jersey coast on Oct. 29 as a rare hybrid
superstorm.
It killed at least 120 in the United States and Canada and
knocked out power to millions of people while swamping seaside
towns and inundating New York City's streets and subway tunnels
with seawater.
Many gas stations still lacked electricity or gasoline, and
motorists endured long lines at the stations that were open.
Fuel rationing was in force in New Jersey, where
some residents hired school children to stand in line with gas
cans.
Authorities reopened the Holland Tunnel linking Manhattan to
New Jersey under the Hudson River, which stands to alleviate
massive traffic jams on the roads and overwhelming crowds on
public transportation systems that have yet to fully recover.
IMPACT ON THE POLLS
Officials confronted unprecedented challenges for Election
Day across the region, where polling stations were among the
thousands of buildings damaged by Sandy.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers would be
able to vote at any polling place by presenting an affidavit. In
New Jersey, those affected by Sandy will be designated as
overseas voters, allowing them to cast ballots by fax or email
as late as Friday.
The affidavit system created confusion and long lines were
common.
"It's going to be thousands in here. We have seven poll
sites combined into this one tent, so we have voters from all
over the Rockaways coming here," said Stephen Thompson, a
training specialist for the Board of Elections who was working
in the tented polling place.
In Bay Head, New Jersey, most residents had to flee inland
for shelter after Sandy wrecked their exclusive seaside
community but many were returning on Tuesday so they could vote.
Some drove for two hours to get to the firehouse polling
station.
"We're very patriotic in this town," said longtime resident
Joanne Pehlivanian. "We're going to vote no matter what."
The scene was more confused in the New Jersey town of
Hoboken, on the Hudson River facing Manhattan, which was
inundated with storm surge.
Hoboken voter Jake Stuiver, carrying his 2-year-old daughter
Naomi, said he was turned away from his normal voting place and
sent to an alternate location, where his name was not on the
list of eligible voters.
"And I saw about four people who've had a similar
experience," Stuiver said. "I'm carrying around a 2-year-old and
she's cranky. We've been sleeping in different locations all
week because we were evacuated, you know what I mean? ... I'm a
very motivated voter in this town so I'm going to vote, but if
that wasn't the case then I'm sure I'd have to move on to other
things by now."