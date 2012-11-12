* Some New Jersey-New York commuter service to resume
* Organizers collect donations in Veterans Day parade
By Jeanine Prezioso and Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Nov 11 New Yorkers took to the streets
on Sunday to reinforce recovery from Superstorm Sandy,
volunteering to help clean up devastated neighborhoods and using
an annual Veterans Day parade to collect donations for victims
still struggling without homes or electricity.
Police raised the storm-related fatality toll in New York
City to 43, adding the death of a 77-year-old retired custodian
who was found paralyzed last week at the bottom of the steps of
his apartment building in Rockaway, Queens, with head injuries.
He died at a hospital on Saturday, they said.
At least 121 people have perished in the storm, which caused
an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses
and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to
hit the U.S. Northeast.
The Rockaways peninsula of the city's Queens borough was
especially hard hit when Sandy barreled into the East Coast on
Oct. 29, unleashing a record storm surge that flooded low-lying
areas and fierce winds that toppled trees and power lines.
Many residents said they felt exhausted.
Priscilla Perez, 30, was climbing up 11 flights of stairs in
the dark, carrying clothes, jugs of water supplies and her
1-year-old daughter to an apartment at the Bay Towers in
Rockaway Park. Helping carry the load was her 10-year-old son,
Elijah, who she said is struggling with the impact of the storm.
"He doesn't want to eat. He's never been through anything
like this," she said. "I tell him when we go to get food, 'Take
a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, take a hot dog,' but he says
no."
Recovery workers, from volunteers to firefighters, National
Park Service workers and thousands of National Guard members,
helped clean up in Queens and the city's Staten Island borough,
also badly damaged, clearing mounds of garbage, sand and debris.
Medical teams went door to door to check on residents in
high-rise buildings without power.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano paid a
visit on Sunday to hundreds of federal recovery workers crammed
into the mess hall aboard the T.S. Kennedy, a merchant marine
training ship docked on Staten Island to serve as a floating
hotel for government employees taking part in the effort.
"Thank you, and thank you, and thank you," she told the
workers, adding, "I hope you take some pride in what you're
doing."
Throughout the Eastern seaboard, thousands of homes were
destroyed or badly damaged, millions were left without power,
and commerce was brought to a virtual standstill in the
immediate aftermath of the storm.
The misery was compounded by an unseasonably early winter
storm, or "Nor'easter" that lashed the region on Wednesday with
more heavy winds, along with rain, sleet and snow. As many as
8.6 million utility customers lost electricity at some point in
the midst of the back-to-back storms.
On Sunday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Sandy first
struck, thousands were still in temporary shelters, while the
tally of power outages had dwindled to about 167,000, according
to the U.S. Energy Department. New York accounted for most of
the remaining outages, the bulk of them on Long Island.
In what was likely to be a great relief to hundreds of
thousands of commuters struggling to get to jobs without mass
transit, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie announced that some PATH trains that connect New
York and New Jersey would resume service on Monday morning.
However, service at the Hoboken, Exchange Place and World
Trade Center stations was still suspended due to severe flooding
and will likely remain so for several weeks, they said.
Officials also announced the limited reopening of the
Governor Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, formerly known as the
Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, for rush-hour bus service Monday
morning.
The tunnel, which connects Brooklyn with downtown Manhattan,
flooded with an estimated 43 million gallons (162.8 million
liters) of water that damaged electrical, lighting,
communications, surveillance and ventilation systems,
authorities said.
In addition, Amtrak planned to reopen the so-called North
Turbe rail tunnel under the Hudson for Amtrak passenger train
and New Jersey Transit commuter service on Monday, according to
a statement from U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey.
He said the tunnel, which was shut down immediately
following Sandy, was expected to operate at 63 percent of normal
capacity as further work continued.
COLLECTING COATS FOR THE DISPLACED
Organizers of the Veterans Day parade, New York City's first
major post-Sandy event since its annual marathon race was
canceled last weekend, asked spectators lining the parade route
to bring winter coats to be donated to storm victims.
The group New York Cares was hoping to collect 50,000 coats
by week's end, part of an annual drive that began two weeks
early to help Sandy victims.
"What's wonderful is that veterans came to us and felt in
the spirit of service, that is so prevalent among folks in the
armed forces, they wanted to make sure the veterans were not
only being honored today but also doing their bit to help," said
Gary Bagley, the group's executive director.
Lingering power outages tested the patience of many
residents who had been living without lights, heat or water for
extended periods. Sharp criticism was leveled in particular at
the Long Island Power Authority, or LIPA, which was still trying
to restore service to some 62,000 customers.
Speaking on CNN, U.S. Representative Peter King, who
represents the area, called the situation "a disgrace."
"The LIPA has failed miserably. They are not doing a good
job," he said. "It really has reached crisis proportions."
Sunday also marked the third day of gas rationing in New
York City, under a system in which cars with odd- and
even-numbered license plates can fill up only on alternate days.
President Barack Obama is to visit hard-hit areas of New
York City on Thursday.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a radio address that the
city has distributed almost 2 million meals, 500,000 liters of
water and more than 100,000 blankets as well as space heaters,
baby supplies and flashlight batteries. The city also was
distributing underwear, winter hats, toilet paper, bleach, soap,
toothbrushes, toothpaste and towels.
Bloomberg said the city was sending in teams of contractors
and inspectors to help hasten the process of restoring power to
thousands of utility customers in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten
Island who cannot get electricity back until equipment is
repaired and tested.
In Staten Island, a fear of crime in the darkened
neighborhoods was evident in signs hanging on many houses that
read "Beware of Dog" or "This home is Remington protected."
In Queens, small cranes scooped up mounds of sand washed
ashore by the storm, and firefighters used hoses to power-wash
streets.
"We're taking it one day at a time," said Jim Long, a
firefighter whose home suffered water damage. "The water table
is pretty high. You clean out some water and come back the next
day and there's more water."