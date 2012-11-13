* Governor says state's energy system needs major overhaul
* Long Island power agency faces class action over Sandy
outages
By Edith Honan and Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Nov 13 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,
frustrated with lengthy power outages since Superstorm Sandy, on
Tuesday launched an investigation by a new commission into the
state's utilities, saying that failings exposed by the storm
demand a major overhaul of the industry.
Public outcry over power companies' response to the storm
may provide momentum to make long-overdue changes, Cuomo said at
a briefing to mark the partial reopening of a tunnel connecting
Brooklyn and Manhattan that was flooded in the storm.
Fueled by widespread power outages, storm victims' ire has
been rising since it struck on Oct. 29. While hundreds of
thousands of people have had power restored, more than 130,000
customers remain without electricity and heat, and residents
have complained of getting confusing or little information from
the power companies.
Almost all of state-owned Long Island Power Authority's
(LIPA) 1.1 million customers lost power in Sandy, and the
utility, among the slowest to recover, has come under fierce
criticism.
"We can't go through something like this again. We shouldn't
go through something like this again, and learning from it is
very, very important," Cuomo said.
"I believe something like this is going to happen again," he
said. "I think we need to be better prepared."
Cuomo said he signed an executive order creating a
commission to investigate the response, preparation and
management of the power companies and to recommend ways to
reform the industry's oversight and management. Changes would
have to be approved by the state legislature, he said.
"You're talking about a whole bureaucracy that has to be
changed," he said. "I don't believe you can fix it, I believe it
has to be overhauled and you need a new system."
The commission will investigate the New York Power
Authority, LIPA, the New York State Energy and Research
Development Authority and the Public Service Commission that
regulates a number of utilities, including the publicly traded
Con Edison Inc., which supplies power to New York City and its
northern suburbs.
Also on Tuesday, a class-action lawsuit was filed against
LIPA on behalf of Long Island residents, claiming it failed to
replace an "outdated, obsolete" management system for dealing
with large-scale power outages.
The lights flickered on at mid-afternoon on Tuesday at a
public housing complex in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Coney
Island, which has been without power since getting slammed by
the storm.
"Let there be lights! Lord Jesus! Sixteen days without
lights," said resident Blanca Martin, 41, as she let out whoops
of joy and did a little dance.
Another resident, Jawhar Edwards, 28, called the past two
weeks "unbearable."
"It feels like we have no help," he said.
LIPA said more than 84,000 homes and businesses will stay
dark due to saltwater flooding that could have damaged wires,
outlets and appliances, making it unsafe to restore electricity.
Utilities say those homes and businesses must be inspected,
repaired and certified before service can resume.
Con Ed said it had about 16,300 such customers, and in New
Jersey, Jersey Central Power and Light utility has said about
30,000 customers could not yet have power restored.
The devastation in New York City was set for an inspection
on Thursday by President Barack Obama.
The president toured storm-ravaged areas of New Jersey
ahead of last week's election with Republican Governor Chris
Christie, whose strong praise for Obama's storm response was
seen as helping boost his showing at the polls.
In Manhattan, workers were readying an 80-foot-tall tree
brought in from New Jersey that will be set up on Wednesday in
Rockefeller Center. The tree's 30,000 colorful Christmas lights
may seem to shine brighter this year to the thousands in the
region who will visit this popular attraction, and who were
without power after the storm.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the city's gas-rationing
system, under which cars with odd- and even-numbered license
plates can fill up only on alternate days, would continue for at
least another five days, at which time officials would assess
the situation.
He said the program, put into place on Friday morning, has
succeeded in shortening lines at gasoline stations. Since Sandy,
the region has faced severe fuel shortages due to power outages
and inventory stranded at refineries and terminals.
New Jersey's similar gas-rationing system, launched on Nov.
3, came to an end on Tuesday morning.
Commuters' headaches were easing slightly, as PATH trains
that connect New York and New Jersey resumed some limited
service on Tuesday, and some trains on the Long Island Rail Road
began to roll. But two of New Jersey Transit's major train lines
remained suspended.