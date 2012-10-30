By Anna Louie Sussman and Tom Hals
| NEW YORK/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.
NEW YORK/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. Oct 30 Sandy, one
of the biggest storms to hit the United States, pounded the east
coast on Tuesday, flooding large parts of New York City,
bringing transport to a halt and interrupting the presidential
campaign.
More than 5.5 million people were left without electrical
power by the storm, which crashed ashore late on Monday near the
gambling resort of Atlantic City, New Jersey. More than one
million people across a dozen states were ordered to evacuate.
Heavy snows threatened mountainous regions inland, and huge
population centers of Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington,
D.C. lay in the storm's path.
"We have not seen the kind of flooding problems that
certainly could have happened thus far, but we've still got a
long ways to go to get through this storm," Washington Mayor
Vincent Gray said on local television.
Streets of New York City filled with floodwater, raising
fears that the city's subway tunnels could be inundated, and
flying debris blew along deserted sidewalks. The city closed
down subway, bus and commuter train systems as of Sunday night.
In lower Manhattan, firefighters used inflatable orange
boats to rescue utility workers trapped for three hours by
rising floodwaters inside a power substation.
One of the Con Ed workers pulled from the floodwater, Angelo
Amato, said he was part of a crew who had offered to work
through the storm.
"This is what happens when you volunteer," he said.
Two people were killed in the New York borough of Queens --
a man in a house hit by a falling tree and a woman who stepped
into an electrified puddle of water. Massachusetts police said
one man was killed in Peabody in an accident related to the bad
weather. Toronto police also recorded one death, a woman hit by
flying debris.
Power and back-up generators failed at New York University
hospital, and patients were being elsewhere for care.
Trees were downed across the region, falling debris closed a
major bridge in Boston and floodwater and gusts of wind buffeted
coastal towns such as Fairfield, Connecticut, home to many
commuters into New York City, where police cruisers blocked
access to the beaches.
"People are definitely not taking this seriously enough,"
said police officer Tiffany Barrett. "Our worst fear is
something like Katrina and we can't get to people."
LARGEST EVER
The storm's wind field stretched from the Canadian border to
South Carolina, and from West Virginia to an Atlantic Ocean
point about halfway between the United States and Bermuda,
easily one of the largest ever seen.
The National Hurricane Center said Sandy came ashore as a
"post-tropical cyclone," meaning it still packed hurricane-force
winds but lost the characteristics of a tropical storm. It had
sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (129 kph), well above the
threshold for hurricane intensity.
With eight days to go before the election, President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney canceled scheduled
campaign events. Both candidates acted cautiously to avoid
coming across as overtly political while millions of people are
imperiled.
U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for the first time
since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and were set to remain shut
on Tuesday. The federal government in Washington was closed, and
schools were shut up and down the East Coast.
NYSE Euronext said there had been no damage to the New York
Stock Exchange headquarters that could impair trading floor
operations, but it was making contingency plans in case of such
damage.
One disaster forecasting company predicted economic losses
could ultimately reach $20 billion, only half insured.
Governors up and down the East Coast declared states of
emergency. Maryland's Martin O'Malley warned there was no
question Sandy would kill people in its path.
Sandy made landfall just south of Atlantic City, about 120
miles (190 km) southwest of Manhattan. Casinos in the gambling
destination had already shut down.
In New York, officials evacuated neighbors of a 90-story
super luxury apartment building under construction after its
crane partially collapsed in high winds, prompting fears the
entire rig could crash to the ground.
New York electric utility Con Edison said it expected
"record-size outages," with 588,000 customers in the city and
nearby Westchester County without power. The company is facing
both falling trees knocking down power lines from above and
flood waters swamping underground systems from below.
While Sandy does not have the intensity of Hurricane
Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, it killed 66
people in the Caribbean last week before pounding U.S. coastal
areas as it moved north.
An AccuWeather meteorologist said Sandy "is unfolding as the
Northeast's Katrina," and others said Sandy could be the largest
storm to hit the mainland in U.S. history.
Off North Carolina, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 14 of the
16 crew members who abandoned the replica ship HMS Bounty, using
helicopters to lift them from life rafts. The Coast Guard later
recovered the body of an "unresponsive" 42-year-old woman while
continuing to search for the 63-year-old captain of the ship,
which sank in 18-foot (5.5 meters) seas.
In New Jersey, Exelon Corp declared an alert around its
Oyster Creek nuclear power plant be ause of rising waters, the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said. Officials said if
waters rise further, they may be forced to use emergency water
supplies from a fire hose to cool spent uranium fuel rods.
An alert-level incident, the second-lowest of four action
levels, means there's a "potential substantial degradation in
the level of safety" at a reactor.