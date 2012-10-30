* New York City, New Jersey especially hard hit
* New York City subway tunnels flooded, homes burn
* More than 8 million in several states without power
* "The devastation is unthinkable," New Jersey governor says
* Washington, Philadelphia, Boston spared worst of the storm
By Dhanya Skariachan and Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Oct 30 Millions of people were left
reeling in the aftermath of the whipping winds and heavy rains
of the massive storm Sandy on Tuesday as New York City and many
parts of the eastern United States struggled with epic flooding
and extensive power outages.
The storm killed at least 40 people, including at least 18
in New York City, and insurance companies started to tally
billions of dollars in losses.
Sandy, which crashed ashore with hurricane-force winds on
Monday near the New Jersey gambling resort of Atlantic City, was
the biggest storm to hit the country in generations. It swamped
parts of New York's subway system and lower Manhattan's Wall
Street district, closing financial markets for a second day.
Businesses and homes along New Jersey's shore were wrecked
and communities were submerged under floodwater across a large
area. More than 8 million homes and businesses in several states
were without electricity as trees toppled by Sandy's fierce
winds took down power lines. Across the region, crews began the
monumental task of getting power back on.
The storm reached as far inland as Ohio and caused thousands
of flight cancellations. Cellphone outages also were widespread.
Parts of West Virginia were buried under 3 feet (1 meter) of
drifting snow from the storm.
Some East Coast cities like Washington, Philadelphia and
Boston were spared the worst effects from Sandy and appeared
ready to return to normal by Wednesday. But New York City, large
parts of New Jersey and some other areas will need at least
several days to get back on their feet.
"The devastation is unthinkable," New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie said after seeing pictures of the New Jersey shore.
The storm interrupted the U.S. presidential campaign just a
week before the Nov. 6 election. The damage it caused raised
questions about whether polling places in some hard-hit
communities would be ready to open by next Tuesday.
Seeking to show he was staying on top of a storm situation
that affected a densely populated region, the White House said
President Barack Obama planned to tour damaged areas of New
Jersey on Wednesday accompanied by Christie.
The New Jersey governor, who has been a strong supporter of
Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney, praised Obama
and the federal response to the storm.
"New Jersey, New York in particular have been pounded by
this storm. Connecticut has taken a big hit," Obama said during
a visit to Red Cross headquarters in Washington.
Obama issued federal emergency decrees for New York and New
Jersey, declaring that "major disasters" existed in both states.
Power outages darkened large parts of downtown Manhattan. A
large blaze destroyed more than 80 homes in New York City's
borough of Queens, where flooding hampered firefighting efforts.
"To describe it as looking like pictures we've seen of the
end of World War Two is not overstating it. The area was
completely leveled. Chimneys and foundations were all that was
left of many of these homes," New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
said after touring the area.
Neighborhoods along the East and Hudson rivers in Manhattan
were underwater, as were low-lying streets in Battery Park near
Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center once stood. Lower
Manhattan could be without power for four days.
One disaster modeling company said on Tuesday that Sandy may
have caused up to $15 billion in insured losses. That would make
it the third-costliest hurricane on record, behind hurricanes
Katrina, which laid waste to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in
2005, and Andrew, which devastated parts of Florida in 1992.
That figure did not take into account residential flood
losses or flooding of tunnels and subways, meaning ultimate
insurance claims could rise higher still.
CAMPAIGNING ON HOLD
Obama and Romney put campaigning on hold for a second day.
The campaign truce was likely to be short-lived, as Romney
planned to hit the trail again in Florida on Wednesday. Obama
appeared likely to resume campaigning on Thursday for a final
five-day sprint to Election Day.
Obama faces political danger if the government fails to
respond well, as was the case with predecessor George W. Bush's
botched handling of Katrina. Obama has a chance to show not only
that his administration has learned the lessons of Katrina but
that he can take charge and lead during a crisis.
All along the East Coast, residents and business owners
found scenes of destruction.
"There are boats in the street five blocks from the ocean,"
said evacuee Peter Sandomeno, one of the owners of the Broadway
Court Motel in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. "That's the
worst storm I've ever seen, and I've been there for 11 years."
Sandy, which was especially imposing because of its
wide-ranging winds, brought a record storm surge of almost 14
feet (4.2 meters) to downtown Manhattan, well above the previous
record of 10 feet (3 meters) during Hurricane Donna in 1960, the
National Weather Service said.
Water poured into the subway tunnels under New York City.
Bloomberg said the subway system, which normally carries over 5
million people each weekday, would likely be closed for four or
five days.
"Hitting at high tide, the strongest surge and the strongest
winds all hit at the worst possible time," said Jeffrey Tongue,
a meteorologist for the weather service in Brookhaven, New York.
Hurricane-force winds as high as 90 miles per hour (145 km
per hour) were recorded, he said. "Hopefully it's a
once-in-a-lifetime storm," Tongue said.
The U.S. Department of Energy said more than 8 million homes
and businesses in several states were without electricity due to
the storm.
"This storm is not yet over," Obama told reporters at the
Red Cross as he warned of the dangers of continued flooding,
downed power lines and high winds. Obama, possibly mindful that
disgruntled storm victims could mean problems for his
re-election bid, vowed to push hard for power to be restored.
The flooding hampered efforts to fight a massive fire that
destroyed more than 80 homes in Breezy Point, a private beach
community on the Rockaway barrier island in the New York City
borough of Queens.
New York University's Tisch hospital was forced to evacuate
more than 200 patients, among them babies on respirators in the
neonatal intensive care unit, when the backup generator failed.
Besides the deaths in New York City, others were reported in
New York state, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, New
Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Toronto police
also recorded one death - a woman hit by flying debris. Sandy
killed 69 people in the Caribbean last week.
U.S. government offices in Washington were due to reopen on
Wednesday after two days. Schools were shut up and down the East
Coast but were due to reopen on Wednesday in many places.
U.S. stock markets were closed on Tuesday but exchanges are
expected to reopen on Wednesday.
The storm weakened as it plowed slowly west across southern
Pennsylvania, its remnants situated between Pittsburgh and
Philadelphia, with maximum winds down to 45 mph (72 kph), the
National Hurricane Center said.
As Sandy converged with a cold weather system, blizzard
warnings were in effect for West Virginia, western Maryland,
eastern Tennessee, eastern Kentucky and western North Carolina.
Garrett County in Maryland had as much as 20 inches of
heavy, icy snow that knocked out power to almost three-quarters
of the area's 23,000 customers.
"It's the biggest (October snowstorm) that I remember and
I've been here 25 years," said area resident Richard Hill, who
planned to huddle by his wood stove.