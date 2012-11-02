WASHINGTON Nov 2 Superstorm Sandy is
threatening to drag the U.S. government's debt-ridden flood
insurance program back into the political crosshairs just months
after Congress attempted to put the controversial program on a
sound financial footing.
It is unclear if claims from Sandy, which delivered a wallop
to the Northeastern United States earlier this week, will exceed
the $3.7 billion the National Flood Insurance Program can spend
before Congress needs to authorize more funds.
The largest private provider of policies for the flood
program said on Thursday it expects Sandy will be the
second-worst insured flood loss in U.S. history, behind only
Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
That disaster, with $17.7 billion in claims, plunged the
program into debt that the government has acknowledged may never
be fully repaid from premiums.
"It had become crystal clear, and it will probably become a
little bit more clear, post-Sandy, that the premium structure
was woefully inadequate," said Tom Santos, vice-president for
federal affairs at the American Insurance Association, a trade
group.
Santos noted that changes included in legislation passed in
July will soon begin to address some of the longstanding issues.
Critics of the program complain that it subsidizes people
who live and build in dangerous and environmentally sensitive
flood zones from the coasts to the Midwest.
So far budget-focused lawmakers have been careful to not
openly attack the program. But once Sandy's flood damage is
tallied, there could be renewed calls for subsidy cuts if the
Federal Emergency Management Agency has to ask for permission to
borrow more money to run the program, which would add to its
already hefty debt of close to $18 billion.
In July, Congress passed a five-year funding plan that will
update risk maps, phase in higher premiums for more risk-prone
areas, cut subsidies for flood insurance for vacation homes, and
make other changes designed to encourage more private sector
competition and gradually reduce the program's debt.
The package attracted broad political support in the
Republican-controlled House, passing 406-22. Knowing the changes
are coming may give lawmakers more comfort in agreeing to raise
its borrowing cap, if needed, due to the extraordinary
circumstances of the October storm, said a House Republican aide
who spoke on background.
Lawmakers will watch closely to ensure the reforms take
hold, but would be reluctant to start another pitched battle
over the future of the program so soon after coming to a
five-year deal.
"This was a very solid bill, and we're going to want to see
it have a chance to take effect before we reopen that debate, I
think," the Republican aide said.
SMALLER CLAIMS THAN KATRINA
Standard homeowners' insurance does not cover flooding. The
government set up the NFIP in 1968 to provide affordable
insurance, impose flood management policies on vulnerable
communities and reduce federal disaster aid costs.
The NFIP provides coverage through roughly 80 companies that
sell policies and collect premiums on the government's behalf
for a fee. The premiums go to FEMA.
In recent years, with severe hurricanes in 2004 and 2005,
premiums have not met claims costs, forcing FEMA to borrow
money.
It is too early to tell whether Sandy's flood damages will
exceed the program's resources. Wright Flood, the largest
private provider of policies for the program, is getting about
3,000 claims a day so far, said Patty Templeton-Jones, the
company's chief operating officer. That will only rise as people
start actually getting back to their houses.
In total, she said FEMA is expecting claims on at least
80,000 policies after Sandy, about a quarter of which Wright
will handle.
But the claims may be smaller than usual. Just like
Hurricane Irene last year, many of the affected homes have
basements, which receive only limited insurance coverage and
which end up taking on most of the water that would otherwise
flood the rest of the house.
The average payout on Irene claims was just under $30,000.
Multiplied by 80,000 policies, that would imply a payout for
Sandy of around $2.4 billion - well within the program's $3.7
billion cushion.
"It is a contract between the insured and the federal
government and I just don't see that ever not being honored,"
Templeton-Jones said in an interview.
ARMED WITH COVERAGE
Steve Ellis, vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense
and a critic of the flood insurance program, also expects
Congress will ensure the program has the support it needs to
honor claims.
But if Congress has to pass legislation to increase the
program's borrowing authority, Ellis said there is a chance that
lawmakers could insist on reviving some provisions that were
dropped at the last minute so that the bill could pass through
the Senate in July. It was attached to a package that also
renewed transportation and student loan funding.
One provision that could be revived would require more
people living near levees to buy flood insurance, Ellis said,
arguing it makes more sense for those homeowners to protect
themselves with coverage rather than try to make do with less
comprehensive flood relief and government loans when disaster
strikes.