* Fitch tested losses up to $40 bln
* Does not expect ratings impacts for insurers
Nov 8 Property insurers have sufficient capital
to withstand losses from superstorm Sandy that are twice what
has been projected, even if that means a disaster on the order
of Hurricane Katrina, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
As it stands, Sandy is expected to be the second-costliest
catastrophe in American history, with disaster modeling
companies projecting insured losses of up to $20 billion.
But Fitch tested even more severe scenarios, up to $40
billion, which would put Sandy on par with 2005's Katrina.
At that highest end, after factoring in recoveries from
reinsurance companies, Fitch estimated insurers' net Sandy
losses would eat up less than 5 percent of the industry's
surplus.
Fitch also said that even in the worst-case scenario,
insurers' underwriting losses this year would still be less than
they were in 2011, when the industry suffered record-breaking
claims from Asia-Pacific earthquakes and U.S. tornadoes.
"Even at the extreme $40 billion scenario, Fitch does not
anticipate material rating changes for most individual U.S.
property/casualty insurers," the agency said in its report.
Most financial analysts believe that Sandy will, at worst,
be a drag on fourth-quarter earnings, given the surplus capital
in the industry after relatively mild losses this year.