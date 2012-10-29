Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Massive storm Sandy is on the verge of making landfall along the south New Jersey coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
Sandy, a huge storm system, is now considered a "post-tropical cyclone," meaning it still has hurricane-force winds but lost the characteristics of a tropical storm. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; editing Christopher Wilson)
MUMBAI Indian farmers in Maharashtra held back farm produce in the province for a third day on Saturday, despite the state's assurance that it would waive loans held by defaulting farmers with small tracts of land and low incomes.