Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy break onto homes in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Massive storm Sandy made landfall on Monday along the coast of southern New Jersey, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Sandy was located about 5 miles (10 km) southwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph).

(Reporting by Kevin Gray)