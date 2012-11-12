By Scott DiSavino
Nov 12 The New York State-owned Long Island
Power Authority said Monday it expects to restore power to most
of those able to receive service by the end of Tuesday.
Some 56,000 homes and businesses remained without service
Monday afternoon, two weeks after Hurricane Sandy battered the
region.
Of the 56,000 still out, LIPA said about 13,000 were in
Nassau and Suffolk Counties on New York's Long Island, outside
the area flooded by Sandy.
In the flood zone, however, LIPA said up to 17,500 customers
in Nassau and Suffolk and 29,000 in the Rockaways in New York
City were unable to receive power safely. That is because severe
flooding may have damaged electrical panels, wires, outlets and
appliances, making it unsafe to restore service.
LIPA said it would restore power to the flood zone homes and
businesses after the customers hire licensed electricians to
repair the water damage and produce an electrical inspection
certificate.
Other hard-hit utilities in the area -- Consolidated Edison
Inc in New York and units of Public Service Enterprise
Group Inc and FirstEnergy Corp in New Jersey --
restored service to almost all customers over the weekend.
But Sandy hit LIPA harder than any other power company,
knocking out more than 1 million of its 1.1 million customers,
while a nor'easter storm last week knocked out 123,000 more
customers - thousands of whom had had power restored after
Sandy.
Combined, Sandy and the nor'easter knocked out more homes
and businesses on Long Island than LIPA has customers.
Despite the hard hit, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has
attacked all of the affected New York power companies --
especially LIPA -- for the slow pace of restoration.
Once restoration is complete, LIPA said customers would
continue to see a large number of line and tree crews over the
coming weeks making permanent any temporary repairs.
Sandy left about 8.5 million electric customers without
service in 21 states after hitting the New Jersey coast on Oct.
29.