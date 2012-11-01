* Economic damages up to $50 bln
Nov 1 Disaster modeling company Eqecat now
estimates that monster storm Sandy caused up to $20 billion in
insured losses and $50 billion in economic losses in the United
States, the company said on Thursday.
But governors of New York and New Jersey and other U.S.
states said insurance companies should not charge hurricane
deductibles on damage claims because Sandy was a "post-tropical
storm" by the time it hit land and wreaked havoc. That would
save individual homeowners at least thousands of dollars each in
out-of-pocket costs.
Eqecat's insured loss estimate is double what it forecast
previously. The firm said subway and electrical outages will
produce much more substantial losses than had been expected.
At the high end of the range, Sandy would rank as the
fourth-costliest catastrophe ever in the United States,
according to the Insurance Information Institute, behind
Hurricane Katrina, the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Andrew.
Eqecat's estimate is higher than peer AIR Worldwide, which
projected insured losses from Sandy at $7 billion to $15
billion. RMS, the other modeler used by the insurance industry
to forecast losses, has said only that Sandy would clearly be
costlier than last year's Hurricane Irene.
"If the storm tops $8 billion in insured losses that will
make Sandy the fifth largest hurricane in U.S. history,"
Allstate Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Tom Wilson
said Thursday on a conference call.
He said it was too early to estimate the impact of the
storm, but the catastrophe is not expected to have a material
impact on Allstate's overall financial condition. Wilson said it
would provide an estimate for catastrophe losses that occur in a
month if it tops $150 million.
If insurance companies aren't allowed to charge hurricane
deductibles, the impact on them may not be that much, given the
relative scope of the damage, Wilson said.
"Industry losses obviously would be higher than when (the
hurricane clause) is triggered because that is a higher
deductible," Wilson said. "But I don't think it would
substantially alter the numbers...The ranges of (estimated
damages) are billions of dollars. So I don't think it would
impact it much."
Allstate shares dipped 2.4 percent, or 97 cents, to $39.01
in Thursday afternoon trading. American International Group
Inc's stock was up 0.5 percent, or 16 cents, at $35.09.
AIG was set to report third-quarter results after the market
closes on Thursday.
In New York, many homeowners' insurance policies for homes
located in downstate areas contain hurricane deductibles based
on a percentage of a property's insured value, New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo's office said on Thursday. These deductibles
typically range from 1 percent of a home's insured value to 5
percent. A 5 percent deductible on a home insured for $300,000,
for example, would have the homeowner pay for the first $15,000
of damage.
