NEW YORK Nov 2 New York authorities were discussing whether or not to go ahead with the city's marathon on Sunday, which attracts more than 40,000 runners, as recovery from the effects of deadly superstorm Sandy continues, a city official said.

"There's discussions about doing it (putting off the marathon), but whether a decision has been made yet I don't know," said a city official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, on Friday.

Fury has been escalating throughout New York at Mayor Michael Bloomberg's decision to proceed with the marathon, even though he vowed the event would not divert any resources from storm victims. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)