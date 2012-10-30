BRIEF-Hoteles City Express appoints new CFO
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
NEW YORK Oct 30 Monroe Energy's 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, continued operating Monday ahead of Hurricane Sandy and appears to have sustained no damage, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
The refinery, which is at the tail end of a massive maintenance turnaround, is expected to reach full rates next week with the alkylation unit comes on line, the source said.
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal