NEW YORK Nov 1 The impact of "superstorm" Sandy might strain the liquidity of some municipalities facing unbudgeted costs related to clean-up and repairs, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

The credit ratings agency said that although U.S. municipal issuers' track record of recovery from natural disasters is "extremely strong," there are risks.

Moody's will provide credit revisions on the affected issuers and a market update on Nov. 12, the agency said later in a separate statement.

"Our first priority is to examine issuers that suffered the most damage, especially those with low liquidity that could face challenges managing unanticipated expenses and those with debt service payments due over the next month," Moody's said.

Up-front clean-up costs may exceed budgeted contingencies while aid from higher levels of government could be delayed and insurance reimbursement may arrive too late, it added.

Public transport systems could be particularly challenged because of a combination of lost revenue while inoperable and the additional costs of cleanup, Moody's said.

Some enterprises, such as hospitals, higher education institutions and housing projects, are also affected by the storm, the agency said.

Hospitals in affected areas are likely to see a decline in patient volume this week and closures of outpatient clinics, the report said. At the same time, there might be extra costs linked to overtime and cleanup costs.

Sales and special tax revenue bonds, as well as revenue bonds supported by the operation of healthcare, educational, housing and other enterprise entities, may also be vulnerable to appropriation risks and the cyclical nature of revenue streams.