* Without power, Motiva terminal can't service gas stations
* Meantime, gasoline-starved New York drivers get angrier
* The region's biggest refinery, IMTT in Bayonne, NJ, isn't
operating
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Nov 1 As drivers in Sandy-battered New
York sit steaming in long lines to buy gasoline, a small fuel
terminal on a remote road in a trendy Brooklyn neighborhood lies
idle, gates padlocked - mute testimony to the root of the energy
crisis now gripping the city.
Motiva's plant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, like so many
fuel-receiving stations that dot the shores of New Jersey and
the boroughs of New York City, has been closed since the
superstorm struck, unable to receive or deliver fuel that could
ease the growing squeeze on gasoline supplies.
Restoring operations to terminals in the New York-New Jersey
region, which hold about 75 million barrels of oil storage
capacity, will be vital to normalizing fuel supplies to the
nation's largest city. These outlets provide a crucial link in
the city's gasoline supply chain, storing fuel brought in by
barges before it is trucked to gas stations.
At the Motiva station - without power and with its offices
flooded - t he few workers on duty on Thursday were left
scratching their heads about when it might be possible to
receive fuel and ship it to desperate customers.
"We will not know how bad it is until the power is back on,
and we don't know when that will be," said one worker, who asked
not to be named.
These facilities are more important than ever as local fuel
production declines. The Northeast, which had a string of
refinery closures over the past year, is becoming more reliant
on shipments to terminals and on pipelines bringing crude from
other parts of the country.
Sandy has temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline, the
key artery that carries gasoline and diesel to the East Coast
from the refining facilities on the Gulf Coast.
While most of the region's refineries are slowly returning
to normal, one, Phillips 66's Bayway refinery in New Jersey -
nicknamed "The Gasoline Machine" - remains shut after losing
power and getting hit by flooding.
The biggest facility, IMTT in Bayonne with 16 million
barrels of capacity, was still without power, a worker there
said. Power provider PSE&G has not said when service might be
restored.
On a normal day, Motiva, near a small canal that separates
Greenpoint from Long Island City, Queens, would have dozens of
trucks filling up at its eight loading bays. On Thursday, its
lot was empty.
A spokesperson for Motiva, a joint venture of Royal Dutch
Shell and Saudi Aramco, was unavailable for comment.
The terminal has 18 tanks with the capacity to store about
55,000 barrels of fuel, according documents filed with the New
York State Department of Energy Conservation in September. It
can push just under 527 million gallons of gasoline, or 34,000
barrels, through its system each day.
But for now, like dozens of other terminals around the New
York Harbor, it remains unable to receive or deliver.
"We're just waiting on Con Ed," said a contractor working on
the terminal, pointing through a chain link fence to a quiet Con
Ed plant next door.
And as the shortage begins to bite and increasingly
irritated drivers inch their way into gas stations across New
York and New Jersey, the wait goes on.