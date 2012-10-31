Oct 31 New York's Metropolitan Transportation
Authority faces "very significant" repair costs following
massive storm Sandy, adding a still-unknown burden to a system
that had already cut its proposed capital budget, the state
comptroller said on Wednesday.
The state agency operates New York City's subway and buses,
as well as commuter trains serving surrounding suburbs and
various bridges and tunnels.
The fierce storm flooded subway tunnels and certain key road
tunnels that link Manhattan and will add unexpected spending for
the authority, which is a big borrower in the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in
an interview on CNBC.
"The issue with the MTA is not just short-run -- how soon
will the trains be running? -- but what will be the repair
costs. They are obviously going to be very significant,"
DiNapoli said.
The MTA, the nation's largest mass transit operator, already
needed at least $20 billion from 2015 to 2020 to keep its system
in good repair, according to a report issued Oct. 2 by DiNapoli.
"The MTA has had its own financing troubles, particular with
regard to their capital program," DiNapoli said. "They obviously
weren't anticipating the kind of damage that this storm has
brought. So, long term, where we are at with financing for the
MTA is a very unclear picture."
Subway service in New York City, which has been shut down
since Sunday evening ahead of the storm, was scheduled to resume
to Thursday on a limited basis. Full bus service resumed on
Wednesday.
The MTA had planned to tap the primary market this week with
$259 million variable rate refunding bonds, but the deal might
be postponed as underwriters have been forced to shut down their
business while Sandy ravaged the New York metropolitan area.
Though the activity was slowly resuming and the bond market was
open on Wednesday, a date for the MTA bonds has not yet been
set. JP Morgan is the lead manager for the sale.
The MTA's debt outstanding is expected to rise to $40
billion in 2016 from $31.8 billion at the end of 2012, according
to DiNapoli's early October report.
The MTA's current capital program, running from 2010 to
2014, totals about $22 billion, down from an initial $28 billion
of proposed spending due to inadequate funding.
On Wednesday, DiNapoli said New York officials were
assessing damages from Sandy and declined to estimate overall
damages and lost business for New York's economy and
governments.
"In the short run it is going to be a negative impact,"
DiNapoli said. "If you look at Hurricane Irene, tropical storm
Irene (in 2011), the cost to the state and local governments in
New York was about $1.2 billion, and that was just for recovery
and cleanup."