By Michael Connor
Nov 1 New York's Metropolitan Transportation
Authority does not expect to need to borrow to pay for cleanup
and repairs arising from superstorm Sandy, the chief financial
officer of the largest U.S. transport agency said on Thursday.
"At this stage, I am not anticipating the need of external
borrowing," CFO Robert Foran said in a conference call with
reporters. "We fully expect the operating and capital costs will
be fully reimbursed by FEMA and our insurance."
The MTA, which operates New York City's subway and buses as
well as commuter trains serving the suburbs and various bridges
and tunnels, was still calculating the costs from this week's
flooding and fierce winds. It would still proceed next week with
four, long-scheduled bond deals worth $870 million, according to
Pat McCoy, director of finance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday said the
federal government will cover 100 percent of emergency power and
public transportation costs through Nov. 9 for areas hard hit by
the storm. U.S. senators from New York and New Jersey were
pushing for full federal reimbursements for all repair and
recovery costs related to the storm
Another issue by MTA, for $259 million of floating-rate
notes initially scheduled for this week, will be priced next
week.
"We are anticipating good investor interest next week,"
McCoy said.
In addition, McCoy said, the MTA would have "no problem" in
meeting bond payments due on Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 on some of its
nearly $32 billion of outstanding bonds.
Foran said he expected no changes because of Sandy in the
MTA's capital improvements projects, which are expected to cost
$24 billion over five years ending in 2014.