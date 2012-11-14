Nov 14 Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that it
expects the credit rating of municipal bond issuers along
superstorm Sandy's path to remain mostly unchanged by the storm.
The storm devastated some parts of New York, New Jersey and
other areas, but the smaller local governments that already had
low liquidity levels before the storm will be affected the most,
Fitch said in a statement.
Many communities in the area are part of counties or other
municipalities that have large, diverse tax bases, Fitch said.
Of concern is NYU Medical Center, which is the only issuer
in Fitch's portfolio that suffered extensive facility damage,
the credit rating agency said.
The hospital's inpatient facility is still closed, and Fitch
is monitoring the situation closely, it said.